FG Confirms Payment of N152bn for Verified Contracts

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

Amid protracted protests by local contractors over unpaid contract fees, the Federal Government Thursday confirmed that it has paid N152 billion for verified contracts.

The Minister of State, Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, made the disclosure via a post in her verified X account (formerly Twitter).

Since last year, contractors under the aegis of All Indigenous Contractors Association of Nigeria (AICAN), have been protesting unpaid contractual fees for Federal Government contracts executed.

Even on Tuesday, they blocked the main gate of the Ministry of Finance, insisting on the payment of their fees for projects completed since 2024.

However, the minister revealed that a total of N152 billion had been paid for verified contracts, but did not indicate when the payment was made.

Her social media post said: “I wish to confirm that the Federal Ministry of Finance (@FinMinNigeria) has disbursed a total of N152 billion to contractors for verified contracts.

“Every payment undergoes rigorous verification in accordance with extant laws and regulations, ensuring the protection of taxpayers’ funds and upholding accountability and transparency.”

She said the ministry acknowledged the financial pressures that delays in payment may have placed on contractors, adding that: “We remain committed to continuous dialogue and engagement, seeking effective resolutions to all conflicts.”

Uzoka-Anite called on contractors to respect the processes and personnel of the ministry who had shown unwavering dedication despite being subjected to varying degrees of intimidation and harassment from the protesting contractors.

“We also call on all contractors to respect the processes and personnel of the ministry, who have shown unwavering dedication despite facing varying degrees of intimidation and harassment.

“The ministry assures all contractors of our ongoing support and reiterates that all payment requests will continue to be processed in line with due process, timely, and consistently.

“We remain committed to fostering an environment of mutual respect, transparency, and accountability,”

she said.