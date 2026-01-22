Elders Hail Akpoti-Uduaghan, Say Kogi Central Reclaims Pride Through Impactful Representation

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





A forum of elders from the Kogi Central Senatorial District has declared the district has regained pride, visibility and development under the representation of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, citing what they described as far-reaching projects and purposeful leadership within two years of her tenure in the National Assembly.

The elders, according to a statement from the Senator’s Media Office, made available to THISDAY in Abuja on Wednesday, made the declaration at a stakeholders’ meeting held in Abuja, where they reviewed the senator’s performance and assessed the impact of her legislative and constituency interventions across the district.

Speaking on behalf of the forum, the statement added, a former Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Dr. Phillips Salawu, said the emergence of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan marked a turning point for Kogi Central, which he noted had suffered a decline in relevance and public perception before her election.

According to him, the senator’s leadership has restored confidence in governance through people-centred projects in education, healthcare, infrastructure, economic empowerment and human capital development.

Salawu said, “Within just two years, we have witnessed a level of seriousness, visibility and development-driven representation that has brought back pride to Kogi Central.

“She has shown that leadership is about service and impact, not rhetoric. We urge her to remain focused and be assured of our guidance and support.”

The elders singled out the economic and social impact of projects executed to mark the senator’s second anniversary in office.

They cited the construction of ultra-modern markets in Okene and Okehi Local Government Areas, modern primary and secondary schools in Osara, Adavi Local Government Area, as well as the installation of solar-powered street lights and water reticulation systems in communities across Ajaokuta and Ogori-Magongo Local Government Areas.

They also highlighted other interventions such as the establishment of a maternity centre, the upgrade of police facilities and empowerment programmes targeted at youths, women and small-scale entrepreneurs across the district.

A former permanent secretary and former chief of staff to a military governor in the old Kwara State, Sir S. S. Lawal, the statement added, described the senator’s approach as a blend of effective lawmaking and tangible grassroots development.

Lawal said, “What distinguishes Senator Natasha is her ability to marry legislative responsibility with projects that directly touch lives.

“The markets, schools and empowerment schemes are not just structures; they are economic lifelines for our communities.”

In the same vein, a former director at the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Joshua Ozigi Omuya, said the interventions reflected sound economic planning and a deep understanding of human capital development.

He said, “These projects are strategic and development-oriented. Kogi Central is clearly benefiting from focused and purposeful representation.”

Responding, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan expressed gratitude to the elders for the engagement and support, describing the meeting as a reaffirmation of her mandate to serve the people.

She said, “I am deeply honoured by your words and encouragement.

“This interaction strengthens my resolve to continue delivering on the mandate freely given to me by the people of Kogi Central. I remain committed to initiatives and policies that uplift our communities and secure a better future for our children.”

She assured that her priorities would remain inclusive development, youth and women empowerment, quality education, accessible healthcare and legislative advocacy that would firmly place Kogi Central on the national development map.

Other dignitaries at the meeting included Alhaji Aziz Suberu Ogun, a chartered accountant; Alhaji Muhammed Aliyu; Hajiya Hadiza Omolori-Abiola; and Hon. Abdulrahman Badamsuiy, among others.

The elders concluded that the senator’s performance has rekindled hope in governance in Kogi Central and positioned the district for sustained growth, unity and effective representation at the national level.