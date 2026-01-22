Developments That Shaped Marketing Communication Industry in 2025 

Raheem Akingbolu writes on the development in Nigeria’s Marketing Communication industry in 2025 and how conflicting court judgments unsettled the industry.

In 2025, the global marketing communication landscape was majorly influenced by rapid tech integration, with AI, AR/VR, data and analytics, driving hyper-personalization and immersive experiences, alongside a strong push for authenticity and brand building amidst evolving consumer demands for purpose-driven, privacy-respecting marketing.

In the same way, the industry, in Nigeria saw a significant shift towards the same digital dominance and cultural authenticity in the year under review, which was driven by mobile growth and AI, with increased investment in short-form video, social media (TikTok, Reels), and programmatic buying, even amidst economic pressures, as brands focused on data-driven engagement and leveraging local narratives for impactful storytelling.

In the year under review, key developments included strong growth in online video and mobile-first ads, alongside trends like influencer marketing, AI integration for personalization, and a push for integrated digital-physical campaigns, with forecasts showing continued growth and potential market value milestones.

To this end, forecasts suggested Nigeria’s media & entertainment ad spend would see sustained growth, with digital dominance increasing by 2029. The industry actively adapted through the annual National Advertising Conference and initiatives focused on technology, regulation (ARCON), and fostering growth.

In the overall, there was a strategic shift towards cost-effective digital platforms, research, and audience analytics to maximize ROI.

Judicial Divide on ARCON

For the Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN), Out-of-Home Advertising Association of Nigeria (OAAN) and by extension the local government administration in Nigeria, 2025 was a crucial year for them as a result of the landmark victory they secured at the Federal High Court in Lagos, which declared several sections of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) Act 2022 unconstitutional.

The ruling (Suit No: FHC/L/CS/1044/2025: Massilia Motors Limited v. ARCON) significantly limits ARCON’s regulatory scope over the advertising industry.

ADVAN has long challenged the 2022 ARCON Act, labeling it “draconian” and “one-sided” due to the heavy sanctions it placed on advertisers. The association argued that the Act infringed on the rights of businesses, particularly through the establishment of the Advertising Offences Tribunal, which they claimed created a conflict of interest.

The judgment is viewed as a major validation of ADVAN’s position that many of the regulatory frameworks set by ARCON were in direct conflict with the 1999 Constitution. While this ruling serves as a major victory for advertisers, it has created a fragmented regulatory environment, with other court rulings (such as one in Lokoja) sometimes contradicting this position regarding federal control over professional practices.

However, before the victorious bodies could settle down to savour the euphoria of the favourable judgement, what looked like a counter-judgement emanated from a another court of equal jurisdiction five days later, which reaffirmed the power of Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) to regulate and sanction where necessary.

On November 12, 2025, Justice Dashen of the Lokoja Division of the Federal High Court, delivered judgment in Godec Power Nigeria Ltd v. Attorney General of the Federation and ARCON. The plaintiff took a similar position by challenging ARCON’s constitutional authority. Justice Dashen upheld the validity of the ARCON Act in full. He held that the National Assembly has legislative competence under Items 49, 62 and 68 of the Exclusive Legislative List.

Though, the varying developments raised important questions about the constitutionality of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria Act 2022t and the extent of the National Assembly’s legislative authority to centralise regulation across the sector, the Lokoja judgement appeared to have rested the case and vindicated ARCON and brought all players under a single federal regulatory system.

In 2025, it is on record that the two court decisions produced conflicting interpretations of the National Assembly’s authority, especially regarding outdoor advertising and hoarding, which are not expressly listed in either the Exclusive or Concurrent Legislative Lists.

But according to Adeyemi Pitan, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, the Lagos judgment raised legitimate concerns about federal overreach but did so by adopting an interpretation that was considered too rigid and that did not accommodate the broader constitutional framework. “The Lokoja judgment offers a more coherent and workable interpretation that preserves the role of local governments while affirming the federal government’s authority to maintain nationwide advertising standards.,”

IAA Global Board

In 2025, for the first time in the history of the International Advertising Association (IAA), a Nigerian advertising practitioner, Steve Babaeko, the Chief Executive Officer of X3M Ideas and President of the Nigerian Chapter of the global body, joined its global leadership team as Vice President/Area Director for Africa, for the 2025–2028 term.

The International Advertising Association is the world’s only globally-focused ‘tripartite’ advertising trade association with membership representing advertisers, agencies, and the media. Established in 1938 in New York, U.S.A., it has a presence in over 70 countries across the world.

In this new position, Babaeko will be responsible for amplifying African voices in global marketing conversations. He is also expected to grow the IAA’s presence across the continent and build bridges between markets, minds, and movements.

Few months after he was elected, Babaeko began to internalize the core message of the global body to deepen professionalism in the creative industry across the continent.

Account Movement/Business Alignment

In 2025, there were many business alignment and accounts movements in the Nigeria Marketing Communication industry but the dramatic movement of Airtel creative business to Insight Publicis was more shocking. In 2024, part of the account moved to The Hook under a controversial circumstance from Noah’s Ark. Insight felt slighted and issued a statement that it had resigned from the part of the business under its organisation. The Hook had fired back that Insight couldn’t have resigned from the business it never got. Today, the global account had moved to publicis and by the movement, its Nigeria’s network -Insight had grabbed the account from The Hook.

Also, in the year under review, Ayeni Adekunle’s Black House Media, (BHM) lost the MTN account to the Quadrant MSL, a subsidiary of the Troyka Group.