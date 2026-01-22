CVR: Gov Oborevwori Worries over Low Turnout, Seeks Vast Grassroots Mobilisaton

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Delta State Governor, Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, has expressed concern over the low turnout during the first phase of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise held across the state, suing for intensified grassroots mobilisation in view of the second phase of the exercise.

Oborevwori made the remarks at a sensitisation and advocacy engagement organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in collaboration with the Delta State Government, yesterday, at Unity Hall, Government House Asaba.

Represented by his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, Oborevwori described the registration figures from the first phase as being far below expectations, saying the over 76,000 registrants recorded did not reflect the population strength and democratic consciousness of Delta State.

Voter registration remains the “gateway to democratic participation” and the foundation of a credible and inclusive electoral process.

He called on traditional rulers, political party leaders, religious bodies, civil society organisations, youth and women groups, market associations, and the media to take ownership of the CVR campaign by driving awareness directly to communities.

In particular, Oborevwori urged youths and first-time voters to seize the opportunity to register to enjoy their civic rights, noting that the youths remained the future of democracy in Nigeria.

He, however, restated his administration’s commitment to providing an enabling environment for INEC to effectively discharge its constitutional responsibilities and expressed optimism that the second phase of the exercise would record a significant improvement over the first.

Earlier, Secretary to the Delta State Government, Dr Kingsley Emu, said the engagement was necessitated by declining civic participation and voter apathy.

“While INEC’s primary responsibility is to conduct elections, citizen participation through voter registration is fundamental to good governance”, Emu said.

Citizens who fail to exercise their civic responsibility of voting forfeit the moral right to complain about governance outcomes, the SSG pointed out.

Delta State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Sir Etekamba Udoh Umoren, in his presentation, outlined the timeline of the first phase of the CVR, which commenced with online pre-registration in August 2025, followed by physical registration across local government offices and the display of the voters register for claims and objections, in line with the Electoral Act 2022.

He explained that the CVR accommodated first-time voters, those who missed earlier registrations, applicants seeking correction of personal details, replacement of lost or damaged Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), and those wishing to transfer their registration.

The REC announced that the second phase of the CVR began on January 5, 2026, noting that the CVR was not merely an administrative exercise by remains key to sustainable democracy.

He also cautioned against registration offences such as multiple registrations and providing false information, noting the legal penalties attached, while assuring of INEC’s commitment to neutrality, transparency, and peaceful conduct of the exercise.