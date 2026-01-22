City Rebels Predictions Wins Corporate Impact Award

City Rebels Predictions (CRSPredictions), a sports analytics and forecasting firm that tracks performance trends, market movements and commercial indicators across global football, has been awarded the 2025 Corporate Impact Through Sports Award at the Social Impact and Sustainability Awards (SISA) held recently.

The award was in recognition of the CRSPredictions pioneering role in redefining sports engagement in Nigeria through data literacy, ethical analysis and youth empowerment.

The award honours the company’s transformative contribution to the country’s sports analytics ecosystem, where it has successfully positioned sport as a platform for critical thinking, education, and responsible engagement rather than speculation-driven consumption.

Guided by its core philosophy, ‘Prediction Through Logic, Not Luck,’ CRSPredictions has introduced a new model of sports analysis that blends mathematics, storytelling and technology.

This, it said, is aimed at shifting fan culture from intuition-led betting to knowledge-based understanding.

It stated that through this approach, the platform has turned everyday sports conversations into opportunities for learning, fostering a generation of fans who engage with sport analytically and responsibly.

The 2025 SISA ceremony celebrated organisations and individuals advancing corporate social responsibility and sustainability across multiple sectors, reinforcing the awards’ mission to spotlight initiatives delivering measurable social value while aligning with long-term development goals.

Reacting to the recognition, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CRSPredictions, Olamiji Osifeso,

described the award as validation of a purpose-driven vision.

“This recognition affirms our belief that sport can be a powerful classroom. From inception, our objective was clear: to move sports prediction away from chance and towards learning, logic and informed reasoning.

“By using data to tell meaningful stories, we are turning fans into thinkers and engagement into empowerment. The goal has never been attention alone, but impact. This award strengthens our resolve to deepen our reach and build a smarter, more responsible sports community across Nigeria and beyond,” Olamiju said.

Speaking on the significance of the award, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CSR REPORTERS, Eche Munonye, highlighted the broader societal implications of CRSPredictions’ work.

“Sport remains one of the most effective tools for social transformation, and CRSPredictions exemplifies how it can be deployed responsibly,” Munonye said.

“They are not only shaping sports conversations; they are shaping mindsets. Their work reflects the kind of innovation Nigeria needs — impact rooted in education, responsibility, and youth development. The Impact Through Sports Award exists to celebrate models like this, where purpose drives progress and sport becomes a vehicle for intellect, community, and national value.”

Now in its sixth year, SISA 2025 was held under the theme ‘People, Planet, Purpose: The New CSR Imperative,’ convening leaders from civil society, media, development institutions, and the private sector.

The 2025 edition also marked the global expansion of CSR REPORTERS into the United Kingdom, drawing international attention to African-led sustainability and impact models.