AU, AFRIMA Hail Sanwo-Olu, Lagos, Sponsors, Media Partners After Successful 9th Edition

The African Union (AU) and International Executive Committee of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) have praised Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, sponsors, partners and media organisations for their support, which led to the successful hosting of the 9th edition of the awards.

The 5-day celebration of African music, which was held in Lagos from January 7 to 11, 2026, brought together artistes, delegates and stakeholders from over 48 countries across Africa, which undoubtedly strengthened AFRIMA’s status as the continent’s leading music awards platform.

Speaking after the event, the Head of Culture at the African Union Commission, Angela Martins, said the success of the awards reflected the growing influence of African music and strong collaboration between public and private institutions.

“AFRIMA has continued to project Africa’s musical and cultural strength to the world,” Martins said. “The support and commitment from Lagos State Government, sponsors, partners and the media ensured a smooth and memorable celebration of African music.

“AFRIMA has grown beyond an awards ceremony to become a powerful platform for African unity and cultural expression. Through music, we are telling Africa’s stories in our own voice and showing the world the depth of our creativity. Each edition strengthens the bond among African countries and reminds us that culture remains one of our strongest tools for integration and development.”

She commended Lagos for once again proving its capacity to host major international events, describing the state as a key centre for Africa’s creative economy.

AFRIMA President and Executive Producer, Mike Dada, also expressed appreciation to all partners and sponsors, with special praise for the Lagos State Government and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“We are sincerely grateful to all our partners and sponsors who believed in the AFRIMA vision and stood by us throughout the planning and execution of the 9th edition,” Dada said. “Their support shows a shared belief in the power of African music as a tool for unity, cultural pride and economic growth across the continent.

“We give special thanks to the Lagos State Government and His Excellency, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for the strong support, cooperation and enabling environment that made the 9th AFRIMA a huge success.

“From logistics to security and overall hospitality, Lagos once again proved to be a welcoming home for Africa’s creative industry, and we are deeply appreciative of this partnership.”

Key sponsors and partners that rallied behind the 9th edition of Africa’s global music awards institution included First Bank of Nigeria, Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), The Address Homes, Guinness Nigeria, Utilita and Gobet247.

International cultural support came from the UK in Nigeria (British High Commission) and the Embassy of Sweden, both of which participated as Cultural Exchange Partners.

Others are Glenfiddich, Jägermeister, Super Travels Limited, Pan – Atlantic Travels, Wakanow, Dorf Travels & Tours Ltd, Vaniti Lagos, Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA), and Mainland Block Party Lagos.

AFRIMA further acknowledged the contribution of its Official Media Partners, including DSTV/Multichoice, Television Continental (TVC), African Union of Broadcasters (AUB), Silverbrid Group, Kennis FM, Afro Music Pop, Hip TV, Base FM, Beat FM, Classic FM, Hot FM, Lagos Talks Inspiration FM and Lasgidi FM.

Other media partners were Legit.ng, Max FM, Nigeria Info, Nigezie, The Culture Newspapers (TCN), QED and Yanga FM. Out-of-home visibility for the event was supported and provided by Motomedia, Yartview Ltd, Optimus Exposure, Plural Media, Folham Nigeria Limited and Nimbus Media.

According to Dada, the strong list of sponsors and media partners reflects growing confidence in AFRIMA and the African music industry.

AFRIMA’s 5-day-long, seven-event festivities began with a Welcome Soiree on Wednesday, January 7, hosted at the residence of the Deputy British High Commissioner, where guests and nominees were warmly received.

Following this event, the focus shifted to the Africa Music Business Summit, held at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites. This summit brought together music professionals to discuss the future of African music.

The excitement continued on Friday, January 9, at the AFRIMA Music Village located at Ikeja City Mall in Lagos, where more than 25 top artists performed for over 30,000 enthusiastic fans.

The grand finale of the 9th AFRIMA took place at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos. The hall was filled to capacity as thousands of people came to watch the awards night, which was broadcast to 84 countries around the world.

During the colourful ceremony, artistes and other creative professionals, including producers and directors who won, were honoured and presented with the 23.9-carat gold-plated AFRIMA trophy.