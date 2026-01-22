Akpabio Pushes Natasha Suspension Battle to Supreme Court

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The legal and political confrontation triggered by the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has deepened, with Senate President Godswill Akpabio, again approaching the Supreme Court to challenge appellate court decisions connected to the controversial disciplinary action.

Court documents sighted by THISDAY show that Akpabio, in his capacity as President of the Senate, has filed fresh processes before the apex court seeking to regularise and sustain his appeal over the suspension of the Kogi Central lawmaker.

The move has effectively escalated a dispute that has dominated national discourse on legislative discipline, constitutional rights and the limits of parliamentary authority.

In the suit filed at the Supreme Court sitting in Abuja, Akpabio is listed as the appellant, while the respondents include Akpoti-Uduaghan, the Clerk of the National Assembly, the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, Senator Neda Imasuen.

The dispute arose from events during a Senate plenary in February 2025, when Akpoti-Uduaghan raised issues bordering on parliamentary privilege and alleged procedural irregularities.

The matter was subsequently referred to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, a process that culminated in her suspension from legislative activities.

Dissatisfied, the senator approached the Federal High Court in Abuja, alleging that the disciplinary action violated her constitutional right to fair hearing and failed to comply with the Senate Standing Orders.

In a judgment delivered on July 4, 2025, the trial court delved into far-reaching questions on parliamentary privilege, internal legislative procedure and the extent of judicial intervention in legislative affairs.

Following proceedings at the Court of Appeal, Akpabio has now taken the matter further to the Supreme Court.

In his application, he is seeking extension of time to apply for leave to appeal, leave to appeal on grounds of mixed law and fact, and an order deeming his notice of appeal and brief of argument as properly filed and served.

Brought pursuant to the Supreme Court Rules, the Supreme Court Act and relevant provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the appeal argues that the issues raised are substantial constitutional and procedural questions deserving the attention of the apex court.

Akpabio contends that the Senate acted within its powers under Section 60 of the Constitution, which authorises the National Assembly to regulate its own procedure.

His legal team maintains that a presiding officer is not mandatorily required to immediately rule on every point of privilege once raised on the floor, and that the Senate’s internal disciplinary mechanisms were lawfully activated in response to what it described as disorderly conduct during plenary.

On her part, Akpoti-Uduaghan has consistently insisted that her suspension was unlawful, excessive and carried out in violation of her right to fair hearing.

She argues that the Senate failed to follow its own Standing Orders before referring her to the ethics committee, thereby denying her the opportunity to properly defend herself.

Meanwhile, it was confirmed on Thursday that the senator’s legal counsel was formally served with the Supreme Court processes, effectively setting the stage for a full legal contest at the apex court.

The case also features a related contempt proceeding arising from a social media post made during the pendency of the suit, which she has equally challenged on appeal.

Legal observers say the Supreme Court’s eventual ruling could have far-reaching implications for Nigeria’s constitutional democracy, particularly in defining the boundary between legislative autonomy and judicial oversight, as well as the protection of elected representatives’ rights under the constitution.