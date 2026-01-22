AbdulRazaq Tells Poly Rector to Proceed on Indefinite Suspension over Students Protest

• Sets up 3-man committee to probe causes

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin





Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday, ordered the Rector of the State Polytechnic, Dr. Abdul Jimoh Mohammed, to step aside from his role until further notice.

Consequently, the governor asked the most senior Deputy Rector to acts in his place in the interim.

AbdulRazaq has therefore set up a three-man committee to investigate the remote and immediate causes of the protest.

The committee was headed by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Senior Ibrahim Sulyman. Others included the Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Nafisat Buge; and the Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare, Dr. Mrs Mercy Olufunke Shittu.

The development, it was gathered, might not be unconnected to last Tuesday’s protest by the students of the institution over the relocation of the first batch “A” of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to the campus of the institution.

During the protest, students of the institution were allegedly displeased with the way and manner the management of the institution was involved in the action.

To this end, AbdulRazaq closed down the Polytechnic for three weeks so as to maintain peaceful atmosphere in the school.

A statement by the state Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu, stated that, “The committee has two weeks to submit its report to the governor.

“While their terms of reference are, to look at the remote and immediate causes of the protest and handling of same; recommend ways to prevent such things in the future and make further recommendations on the growth of the school.”