2027: North Central PDP Rallies Behind Gbenga Hashim

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and John Shiklam in Kaduna

Chairmen of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the North Central Zone have declared support to Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim ahead of the 2027 general election.

According to a statement yesterday by his media team, the endorsement followed a meeting of the North Central PDP Chairmen’s Forum, held in Lafia, Nasarawa state.

The statement said the party leaders unanimously expressed support for what they described as his stabilising role within the party.

The statement added that the communiqué, was read by the Nasarawa State PDP chairman, Alhaji Adamu Bako Ningi.

It added that the party chairmen resolved to align with Olawepo-Hashim because of his sustained engagement with party structures in the zone.

The statement quoted Ningi a s saying that Olawepo-Hashim’s interventions had enabled state chapters to conduct statutory executive council meetings and improve internal administration.

“We stand boldly and united behind this visionary leader, Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, who has brought inspiration and immense support to our party structures in the North Central and the nation at large, “the party chairmen said.

They pledged that the zone would stand with him “come rain, come shine” in the effort to build a new Nigeria through democratic governance.

Those who attended the meeting, according to the statement, included: Alhaji Isa Bawa Adamu of Kwara State; Hon. Aliyu Mohammed of Niger State; Chief Raymond Dabo of Plateau State; Hon. Ismaila Mohammed Dogara of the Federal Capital Territory, and Rt. Hon. Ezekiel A. Adaji of Benue State.

The forum reviewed political developments in the zone and the state of the party.

In a five point communiqué, the party leaders reaffirmed their commitment to unity, cohesion, and internal harmony, insisting that a united PDP remains the most credible platform for good governance.

The chairmen expressed confidence in the party’s grassroots strength across the North Central and urged members to remain loyal despite present challenges. They assured aspirants of fairness in party processes and called on them to uphold the ideals of the PDP.

The forum also commended party leaders and members for their sacrifices and dedication to sustaining the party in the zone and across the country.

Zonal officers were also elected at the meeting to coordinate activities of the forum.

The meeting resolved to collectively reposition the PDP for victory in the 2027 general election.