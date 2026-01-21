  • Wednesday, 21st January, 2026

Waptv’s YouTube Channel Hits 300m Cumulative Views

Life & Style | 12 minutes ago

Sunday Okobi

WAPTVCHANNEL on YouTube has reached a major digital milestone  recording over 300 million cumulative views. This has  further solidified its position as one of Nigeria’s leading online entertainment platforms.

The management of the TV channel disclosed that since its launch, WAPTV’S YouTube Channel has consistently delivered engaging, culturally relevant, and entertaining content to audiences both within Nigeria and across the Diaspora.

It added that the channel’s growing viewership reflects its strong connection with its over 800, 000 subscribers, and its commitment to quality storytelling, hilarious comedies, and original content programming.

According to the Managing Director of WAP, Wale Adenuga, the Channel’s Content Creator, in a statement made available to THISDAY yesterday, “This milestone is a testament to the loyalty of our audience and the hard work of our creative, production, and digital teams. Reaching 300 million cumulative views reinforces our vision of telling African stories in a relatable and entertaining way while leveraging digital platforms to expand our reach.”

He added that WAPTV’s YouTube Channel features a wide range of content, including Superstory, Papa Ajasco and Company, Akpan and Oduma comedy skits, series, movies, and exclusive clips from its television programming.

“Over the years, these offerings have resonated strongly with viewers, driving steady growth in views, subscribers, and engagement.

“As WAPTV continues to expand its digital footprint, the brand remains committed to producing compelling content, embracing innovation, and strengthening its connection with audiences worldwide,” he stated.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.