Waptv’s YouTube Channel Hits 300m Cumulative Views

Sunday Okobi

WAPTVCHANNEL on YouTube has reached a major digital milestone recording over 300 million cumulative views. This has further solidified its position as one of Nigeria’s leading online entertainment platforms.

The management of the TV channel disclosed that since its launch, WAPTV’S YouTube Channel has consistently delivered engaging, culturally relevant, and entertaining content to audiences both within Nigeria and across the Diaspora.

It added that the channel’s growing viewership reflects its strong connection with its over 800, 000 subscribers, and its commitment to quality storytelling, hilarious comedies, and original content programming.

According to the Managing Director of WAP, Wale Adenuga, the Channel’s Content Creator, in a statement made available to THISDAY yesterday, “This milestone is a testament to the loyalty of our audience and the hard work of our creative, production, and digital teams. Reaching 300 million cumulative views reinforces our vision of telling African stories in a relatable and entertaining way while leveraging digital platforms to expand our reach.”

He added that WAPTV’s YouTube Channel features a wide range of content, including Superstory, Papa Ajasco and Company, Akpan and Oduma comedy skits, series, movies, and exclusive clips from its television programming.

“Over the years, these offerings have resonated strongly with viewers, driving steady growth in views, subscribers, and engagement.

“As WAPTV continues to expand its digital footprint, the brand remains committed to producing compelling content, embracing innovation, and strengthening its connection with audiences worldwide,” he stated.