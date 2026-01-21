Varsity Don Raises Alarm Over Vanishing Nigerian Languages, Calls for Urgent Action

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Concerns over the gradual disappearance of indigenous Nigerian languages took centre stage recently as Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti, hosted its 99th inaugural lecture, with scholars warning that language extinction poses a serious threat to national identity and cultural continuity.

The lecture, delivered by Professor Michael Abiodun of the Department of Linguistics, was titled ‘Language Equality and Inequality: Talking Structure and Status’. It attracted academics, traditional rulers, government officials and other stakeholders to the university auditorium.

Professor Abiodun regretted that many Nigerian languages are facing extinction, not because they lack structure or expressive power, but due to neglect, poor documentation and declining intergenerational transmission.

He noted that some indigenous languages are today known only by name, while others have no written form or standardized orthography.

According to him, every human language is fully equipped with phonological, grammatical and semantic systems capable of expressing complex ideas, however, differences in global visibility among languages are products of historical, political and economic forces, not linguistic merit.

“Languages that dominate global communication do so because of power and prestige, not because they are better structured,” he said, adding that the marginalisation of indigenous languages could lead to the erosion of culture, values and collective memory.

The linguistics professor expressed particular concern about the attitude of younger Nigerians, many of whom prefer foreign languages and show little interest in speaking or writing their mother tongues. He described this trend as a major risk to the survival of even the country’s major local languages.

As solutions, Professor Abiodun advocated aggressive documentation of indigenous languages and stronger institutional support for language research. He called on universities to encourage the use of Nigerian languages in academic research and urged increased funding for agencies such as the National Institute for Nigerian Languages.

In his remarks, EKSU Vice-Chancellor, Professor Joseph Ayodele, described the lecture as timely and thought-provoking, noting that it underscored the urgency of protecting Nigeria’s linguistic diversity.

Ayodele disclosed that the university had begun promoting indigenous languages through digital platforms, including online Yoruba courses, aimed at reaching young Nigerians and those in the diaspora. He said the initiative aligns with EKSU’s broader commitment to cultural preservation and inclusive education.

The event attracted dignitaries like royal fathers, religious leaders, senior academics and public officials, reflecting the growing concern over the future of indigenous languages.

In an interview, Professor Abiodun emphasised that the loss of any language represents more than the disappearance of words. “When a language dies, a people lose their history, worldview and identity,” he said, calling on government to strengthen the teaching of indigenous languages at the basic education level.

The 99th inaugural lecture once again positioned EKSU as a platform for critical national conversations, highlighting the link between language, culture and sustainable development in Nigeria.