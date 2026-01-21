Solad Powers OML34’s Critical Operations with Solar 

Peter Uzoho

Solad Integrated Power Solutions Limited has successfully inaugurated a major solar and battery storage system for Oil Mining Lease (OML)34.

The project marks a significant milestone as the oil and gas sector moves towards more sustainable energy practices, powering critical facilities for the

NNPC E&P and ND Western Limited joint venture with clean, reliable energy.

Solad is an investor, developer and operator of distributed energy solutions that deliver clean, reliable, and affordable power to unconnected or underserved businesses, services, and communities.

OML34 is a strategic oil and gas asset located in the Western Niger Delta and its lease comprises oil and gas producing fields in Utorogu, Ughelli East, and Ughelli West.

The groundbreaking initiative, according to the company, represents a pivotal step in the oil sector’s transition to a lower emission production profile.

The newly-inaugurated systems demonstrate how traditional energy-intensive industries can embrace renewable energy solutions without compromising operational efficiency or reliability.

The installation provides consistent power for OML34’s essential infrastructure, including critical IT systems and security lighting.

To ensure operational resilience and reduce the facility’s environmental footprint, Solad deployed a state-of-the-art integrated system featuring: 138 kWp of rooftop solar PV capacity; 96 kWh of battery energy storage; Strategic coverage across operational buildings, telecommunication towers, and field sites.

“This project is more than just an installation; it’s a blueprint for the future of energy in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector. By powering OML34’s critical operations with solar, we are proving that the industry doesn’t have to choose between reliability and sustainability.

“We can achieve both, and Solad is proud to lead that charge,” Chief Executive Officer of Solad, Yewande Olagbende, said.

Olagbende added that the achievement would be the first of many such initiatives designed to help organisations achieve their sustainability goals while reducing reliance on costly diesel solutions and ensuring a significantly reduced carbon footprint.

The CEO expressed the pride of the company to demonstrate that clean energy solutions can seamlessly integrate with critical oil and gas operations.

Also speaking, Chief Operating Officer of OML34, Oghenekaro Ovraiti, emphasised the project’s operational significance, saying:”This transformative project, which addressed our critical IT infrastructure and security lighting needs, brings reliable solar power to core infrastructure throughout OML34.

“The implementation enhances our energy reliability, supports our commitment to sustainable operations, and strengthens our operational resilience to ensure consistent performance across all our operational activities.”