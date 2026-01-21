  • Tuesday, 20th January, 2026

Prudential Zenith Life Insurance Celebrates Performing Staff

Business | 13 seconds ago

Prudential Zenith Life Insurance Ltd, recently celebrated its   exceptional performance and strategic growth.

The occasion which has the theme, “Driven” brought together staff, key partners, stakeholders, and distinguished guests for an evening of celebration, recognition, and entertainment.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Prudential Zenith Life, Funmi Omo, said the celebration was more than just our achievements; adding, “We celebrate the driving force behind them our people. Our ‘Driven spirit is what turns challenges into opportunities and ambitions into realities. Special congratulations to all our award winners, you exemplify the pinnacle of this drive. Your dedication not only sets a remarkable standard but also earns you a well-deserved celebration on the global stage through our incentive travel scheme. I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished together as an organisation and even more excited about the journey ahead,” she added.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.