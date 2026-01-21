Prudential Zenith Life Insurance Celebrates Performing Staff

Prudential Zenith Life Insurance Ltd, recently celebrated its exceptional performance and strategic growth.

The occasion which has the theme, “Driven” brought together staff, key partners, stakeholders, and distinguished guests for an evening of celebration, recognition, and entertainment.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Prudential Zenith Life, Funmi Omo, said the celebration was more than just our achievements; adding, “We celebrate the driving force behind them our people. Our ‘Driven spirit is what turns challenges into opportunities and ambitions into realities. Special congratulations to all our award winners, you exemplify the pinnacle of this drive. Your dedication not only sets a remarkable standard but also earns you a well-deserved celebration on the global stage through our incentive travel scheme. I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished together as an organisation and even more excited about the journey ahead,” she added.