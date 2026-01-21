Oyo Unveils Week-long Activities for 50th Anniversary

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Oyo State government has unveiled a week-long programme of activities to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the creation of the state.

The golden jubilee celebration, which will span religious, cultural, intellectual and social engagements, is aimed at reflecting on the state’s journey so far while charting a course for its future.

The Chairman of the 50th Anniversary Committee and former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Saheed Akinade-Fijabi, made the disclosure while addressing journalists at the state Secretariat, Ibadan.

According to him, the programme is structured to combine thanksgiving, reflection, intellectual discourse and cultural celebration, in line with Governor Seyi Makinde’s vision of positioning Oyo State for sustainable growth and development.

He said the activities would commence on January 26 with a lecture to be delivered by Governor Makinde at the University of Ibadan, and culminate on February 3 with a grand dinner night to honour distinguished citizens and individuals who have contributed significantly to the development of the state.

Among the highlights of the celebration is a public lecture with the theme, “Consolidating the Legacy, Navigating the Present, and Reimagining the Future.”

Other scheduled events include health outreaches across all 33 local government areas of the state, film shows in the six geopolitical zones, a carnival, symposiums, lectures, religious services, sports competitions, and women empowerment programmes.

Akinade-Fijabi added that the inclusive nature of the activities reflects the administration’s commitment to ensuring that all segments of society participate in the historic celebration.

Oyo State was created on February 3, 1976, from the former Western Region of Nigeria, with Ibadan as its administrative capital.