Ohanaeze President Salutes Eric Chelle for the Turnaround of Eagles

Super Eagles gaffer, Eric Chelle, got a resounding applause from the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Senator John  Azuta – Mbata following the team’s performance at the Morocco 2025 Africa Cup of  Nations which President Bola Tinubu dubbed ‘Golden Bronze’. 

Azuta – Mbata said: “Chelle has rediscovered the Super Eagles. To beat three North African heavyweights – Tunisia, Algeria, Egypt – and not concede to Morocco in regulation and overtime is commendable. All these four are going to the World Cup.”

The Ohanaeze leader credited Chelle with a new record that saw the Eagles picking the bronze medal without dropping a game in full  and extra time.

“Give it to Monsieur Chelle. This is the first time bronze came without a loss all through regulation and extra time. In 1976, the Eagles lost to Morocco twice. In 1978, they fell to Uganda. In 1992, Ghana beat them just like Senegal did in 2002. Morocco defeated Nigeria in 2004.

“Cote d’Ivoire beat Nigeria in 2006, Egypt won in 2010 while Madagascar were lucky in 2019. Hosts Morocco could not score against Nigeria in 2026 until penalty shootout. This man has done well,” Azuta – Mbata emphasized.

He praised the NFF for listening to the voice of the people by also embracing Chelle’s contribution which was highlighted in different interviews by Skipper Wilfred Ndidi and new discovery, Akor Adams.

