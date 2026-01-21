Ogun Halts Awujale Selection Process over Petitions, Security Reports

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Citing rising tensions, petitions and security concerns, the Ogun State Government has ordered the immediate suspension of the ongoing process for the selection of a new Awujale of Ijebuland.

The directive was contained in a letter dated January 20, 2026, issued by the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Ganiyu Hamzat, and addressed to the Chairman of Ijebu-Ode Local Government Area.

The government noted that the stature of the throne was further elevated by the late Awujale, Oba Sikiru Adetona, who reigned for an unprecedented 65 years.

According to the commissioner, the importance of the stool and the legacy of the former monarch have placed the current selection process under intense public scrutiny.

He said: “The Awujale stool is a foremost stool in Yoruba land generally and in Ogun State particularly. The stature of the immediate past Awujale, Oba Sikiru Adetona, who reigned for sixty-five years significantly enhanced the modern esteem and prestige of the stool.

“The state government had received several petitions, reports from security agencies and other key stakeholders in relation to the ongoing selection process, prompting the need for urgent intervention.

“In order to maintain public order, protect the integrity of the process, and maintain the veneration of the stool, it has become imperative to halt the selection process for the stool at this time.”

Hamzat explained that the decision was taken in line with the provisions of the Obas and Chiefs’ Law of Ogun State, 2021, which empowers the state government to intervene where necessary.

“Government has had due regard to the provisions of the Obas and Chiefs’ Law of Ogun State, 2021, which empower it to set aside an appointment if the Executive Council is satisfied that it is in the interest of peace, order and good government to do so,” he noted.

He added that the state chose to act proactively to forestall a breakdown of law and order.

“Given the reports at its disposal, government has elected to act proactively without further delay in the interest of peace, order and good government by halting the process in its entirety,” Hamzat said.

The commissioner directed the chairman of Ijebu-Ode Local Government to immediately convey the government’s decision to the Awujale Kingmakers Council and the Fusengbuwa Ruling House.

“The Fusengbuwa Ruling House, in particular, should be advised to await further directives regarding the selection process,” the letter stated.

The development is expected to temporarily pause activities surrounding the highly anticipated succession to the Awujale throne, as stakeholders await further guidance from the state government.

As at the time of filling this report, security had been beefed up at the Awujale palace, where security operatives, including police, NSCDC and Amotekun Corps were stationed.

The Fusengbuwa ruling house had on Monday, January 12, 2026 held the nomination meeting for the exalted throne of Awujale, in which a total of 94 princes and one princess signified interest in occupying the throne.