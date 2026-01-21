Nwajiuba Declares for 2027 Presidential Race on ADC’s Platform

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

A former Minister of State for Education and two-time member of the House of Representatives, Dr Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, has formally declared his interest in contesting the 2027 presidential election on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Nwajiuba contested for the same office on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2022 but pulled out blaming manipulation of the system.

Nwajiuba has joined former Vice President, Atiku Abubukar, Peter Obi, Chibuike Amaechi as those who are said to be having interest in getting the ADC’s presidential ticket for the 2027 general election.

Speaking to this THISDAY, Nwajiuba said it won’t be business as usual as Nigerians should be looking at aspirants with proven integrity and requisite educational and work experience.

Nwajiuba, a seasoned lawyer called to the Nigerian Bar in1989 and a former Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), is entering the race with a message anchored on what he describes as a “competence-first” approach to leadership.

His declaration signals the entry of a candidate who is positioning experience, policy depth, and institutional knowledge at the centre of national governance.

Speaking on his ambition, Nwajiuba emphasised that Nigeria’s current challenges require leadership driven by clear policies, effective negotiation skills, and a strong grassroots political structure rather than rhetoric.

He noted that his years in the legislature, the executive arm of government, and key national institutions have equipped him with a broad understanding of governance and public finance.

The former minister is expected to focus his campaign on education reform, economic stabilisation, and rebuilding public trust in government institutions.

Political observers say his entry into the race on the ADC platform adds a new dimension to the evolving presidential contest, particularly as smaller parties seek to present alternative leadership choices to Nigerians.

With his declaration, Nwajiuba joins a growing list of aspirants aiming to shape the national conversation ahead of the next general election, as debates around competence, experience, and inclusive governance continue to gain momentum.