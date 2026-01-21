NSCDC FCT Decorates 402 Officers, Pledges Stronger Security in Abuja

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has decorated 402 newly promoted officers in a colourful ceremony held at the Command Headquarters in Abuja.

The event which brought together senior officers, personnel, and invited guests, was described as a milestone in the careers of the promoted officers and a testament to their dedication to national service.

Speaking at the ceremony, the FCT Commandant, Dr. Olusola Odumosu, congratulated the beneficiaries on behalf of the Commandant General of NSCDC, Prof. Ahmed Audi.

He stressed that promotion is not a reward for longevity but a recognition of hard work, professionalism, and commitment to duty.

Odumosu reminded the officers that their new ranks come with greater responsibility, urging them to demonstrate higher levels of discipline, integrity, and leadership in the discharge of their duties.

He highlighted the achievements recorded by the FCT Command, noting that since he assumed office, the Command has intensified intelligence-driven operations, proactive patrols, and rapid response to security threats within the nation’s capital.

The Commandant also underscored the Corps’ role in protecting critical national infrastructure, including government facilities, public utilities, and strategic installations across the FCT.

He commended the Agro-Rangers Unit for its efforts in reducing farmer-herder conflicts and promoting peaceful coexistence in rural communities, thereby contributing to food security in the territory.

Odumosu revealed that in 2025, the Command arrested 112 suspected vandals and over 50 illegal miners involved in acts of economic sabotage.

According to him, many of the suspects were involved in vandalizing armoured cables, fibre optic installations, streetlights, solar panels, road crash barriers, and telecommunication infrastructure.

He further disclosed the Command has invested in training and capacity building for its officers in areas such as intelligence gathering, disaster management, crowd control, election security, and human rights compliance.

Addressing the newly promoted officers, the Commandant urged them to serve as role models, uphold ethical standards, and remain loyal to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He assured the FCT Minister, the NSCDC leadership, and residents of Abuja that the Command would continue to prioritize professionalism, accountability, and effective security service delivery.