Ndigbo Not Providing Intelligence to US for Bombing in Nigeria, Ohanaeze Fires NYT

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has denied the recent publications by the New York Times, alleging that the Ndigbo were providing intelligence for the United States’ efforts against terrorists’ networks in Nigeria, including the recent strikes against ISIS elements in Sokoto State.

In a statement by the Deputy President General of the body, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the organisation noted that the publication was a repeat of 1966 anti-Igbo international media conspiracy to stoke tribal sentiment.

He rejected insinuations that Igbo individuals were instrumental to providing information that led to the bombing.

According to Isiguzoro: “Ohanaeze Ndigbo unequivocally states that the Igbo are not, nor have they ever been, involved in any capacity as intelligence providers or participants in the United States’ efforts against terrorist networks in Nigeria, including the recent strikes against ISIS elements in Sokoto.

“We emphatically disavow any implication that Igbo individuals were instrumental in providing information that led to the bombing.

“While we commend the ongoing partnership and collaboration between US President Donald Trump and the federal government of Nigeria under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in combating terrorism, we must categorically reject attempts to unfairly implicate the Igbo in these endeavors.

“Our concerns are deeply rooted in historical precedent. The recent New York Times’ article, which attempts to portray an Igbo individual, purportedly a ‘screwdriver seller’ from Onitsha, as a key source of intelligence for the US airstrikes, mirrors the insidious propaganda campaign that fueled ethnic tensions leading up to the tragic events of 1966.

“We find this narrative, particularly the timing and context of its dissemination, deeply troubling. The article’s assertion that this individual influenced President Trump’s actions is not only far-fetched but also demonstrably designed to incite tribal animosity and suspicion against the Igbo population, particularly those residing in Northern Nigeria. We note that the publication is supported by Nigerian freelance photographer, Taiwo Aina,” he stated.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, therefore, cautioned the New York Times not allow itself to be manipulated into disseminating unsubstantiated and potentially inflammatory reports, as such reports, like the one in question, can have devastating consequences, fostering ethnic division and unrest within Nigeria.

“The ludicrous portrayal of an Onitsha-based trader, acting as a crucial intelligence asset, is patently absurd and, frankly, insulting. It is a clear attempt to resurrect the age-old tactic of scapegoating the Igbo for the problems of Nigeria.

“The haunting memories of the 1966 pogrom against the Igbo remain etched in our collective consciousness. We are acutely aware of the detrimental role played by certain international media organizations, who wrongfully portrayed the January 15, 1966, coup as an “Igbo Coup,” a narrative that contributed to the subsequent July 1966 counter-coup and the ensuing genocide”.

“The New York Times article, therefore, follows a similar dangerous path. Since 1966, the Igbo have repeatedly been unfairly blamed for the woes of Nigeria. Never again shall any international media organization be allowed to utilize the Igbo as scapegoats.”