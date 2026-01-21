NCC Upbeat about Improved Telecoms Service with More Spectrum 6GHz, 60Ghz

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole Emejo in Abuja





Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has assured that with the opening of more Spectrum “6GHz and 60Ghz”, telecoms consumers will soon begin to experience better quality service by operators.

Head, Spectrum Services Department of NCC, Atiku Lawal, gave the assurance on Tuesday at the ongoing spectrum roadmap stakeholders consultation forum in Abuja.

Lawal said the commission was not just opening more spectrum for improved quality of service, but also to serve the underserved.

He stated, “The commission is opening two spectrum bands, six gigahertzes and the 60 gigahertz band.

“We are opening the band, not only to improve the quality of service, but also to allow for innovations as we see, because it’s not only the connection.

“All of us are making some bank transactions. We are doing some businesses other than just calling our relatives, I believe.

“You have a better experience, a better quality of service, better experience, and that is what the objective of the commission is, to ensure that all Nigerians enjoy very good quality of telecommunication services.”

On how soon Nigerians should be expecting improved quality of services, Lawal said, “From experience, I can say before the end of this year.”

The representative of Dynamic Spectrum Alliance (DSA), Martha Suarez, who joined the forum virtually, stated that 6Ghz technology will boost Nigeria’s transformation.

Suarez stated, “This proposal is enabling transformation of SMEs and start-ups. We also see an opportunity for supporting agriculture to also support Internet of Things, smart homes, factories and a good path for augmented reality, virtual reality and extended reality.

“As we have seen and heard from the comments, 6 gigahertz band gives the opportunity to larger channel bandwidth, and that’s coming in the latest technologies.”