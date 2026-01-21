Mohammed: We’ll Not Undermine Federal Authority, But We Are Leading Opposition

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi





Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has declared that as a federalist and in spite of being a leading voice in the opposition in the country, he will never undermine the federal government, in terms of providing security to residents of the state.

The governor made the declaration yesterday while chairing an expanded Security meeting held at the Executive Chambers of the Governor’s Office.

“We are federalists. We believe in the authority of the federal government, irrespective of our position as opposition. We cannot work without authority, and you should recognise that it is the symbol of that authority,” he said.

Addressing heads of security agencies operating in the state, Mohammed stressed that, “Without you, there is no governance. So you must be able to ask yourself, whatever you do, you must assist our traditional leaders, you must coordinate with them, especially through our commanders in the various divisions.

“All the security agencies, we are very grateful for what you have been doing all these while. You have been hearing some rumours here and there about maybe some of us, but that is the issue of politics.

“And I want you to really refocus and work as seriously to ensure that you have zero tolerance on all this criminality. As for us, we are ready to give you the latest that we can provide that will be provided to ensure that you work.

“They are creation and deliverers. You can see their preponderance is around where they are. Our local authorities will have the provision of the local government who will not condone these misdemeanors within our local government.

“Certainly, they are causing a lot of problems. We thank you for coming. May Allah continue to guide us to navigate all these problems and challenges that are attendant with poverty, lack of good governance, and so on and so forth. Thank you very much for coming to this meeting with us,” he added.