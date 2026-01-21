Information Minister: Nigeria’s Poor Reputation Rating, Call to Action

• Fashola urges ambassadors to sell Nigeria with facts, not slides

Olawale Ajimotokan and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, yesterday declared that Nigeria’s global reputation, though bruised by negative perceptions, was “not a verdict but a mirror”.

Idris demanded an urgent national action, insisting that the country must deliberately own and project its successes rather than surrender the narrative to critics.

Former Lagos State Governor and former Minister of Works, Housing and Power, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, SAN, called for systematic training of Nigeria’s ambassador-designates before their deployment abroad.

Idris and Fashola spoke at the Nigeria Reputation Summit 2026 in Abuja.

Idris was reacting to the newly unveiled National Reputation Perception Index, which placed Nigeria at 35.2 per cent in a low-trust band globally.

He said the report should spur reform, honest communication, and collective responsibility, not despair.

According to him, “Responsible nations must have the courage to look into that mirror and act swiftly.”

He stressed that reputation was a strategic national asset that must be consciously built, protected, and managed.

Idris said while Nigeria continued to grapple with challenges, including insecurity and economic pressures, there were concrete positive developments that often got drowned by negative narratives.

He cited Nigeria’s recent delisting from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list, improving foreign reserves, easing inflation, stabilising growth, and renewed foreign investment confidence as major milestones that deserve global amplification.

The minister stated, “If reputation matters in attracting investment, then Nigeria’s exit from the FATF grey list was a huge signal. Yet we hardly celebrated it. The same countries that sometimes criticise Nigeria still engage it robustly for business.”

He recalled that the United States, which had previously raised concerns about religious freedom in Nigeria, committed its highest-ever healthcare investment to the country in December, describing this as evidence that Nigeria’s reality often contradicts its portrayal.

Idris warned Nigerians, including the media, against amplifying fear and criminality, stating that repeatedly showcasing images of terrorists and criminals only strengthens false narratives.

He said, “Don’t celebrate criminals. Celebrate our gallant soldiers who are dying daily so we can live and gather like this. Protecting Nigeria’s image is a constitutional duty of every citizen.”

He commended the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) for producing the country’s first comprehensive Reputation Perception Index, describing it as the product of over seven years of research and a foundation for evidence-based reputation management.

Idris also highlighted reforms under President Bola Tinubu, including fuel subsidy removal, foreign exchange unification, tax reforms, expansion of primary healthcare with new oncology centres, infrastructure development and education access through student loans and venture capital grants.

He said, “Ultimately, reputation is earned through action, not slogans. Policy must meet purpose, and communication must reflect truth,” he said, noting that the government alone cannot rebuild Nigeria’s image without professionals, institutions, the private sector, and citizens working together.”

Earlier, Fashola warned that unprepared envoys weakened the country’s diplomatic and reputational standing.

He said ambassadors must be equipped with up-to-date practical knowledge about Nigeria’s economy, governance and investment climate, including basic facts, such as the time required to register a business.

He said, “They must have handy information to really represent us. Training should not be optional; it should be continuous.”

Fashola urged the information minister to liaise with Ministry of Foreign Affairs to institutionalise such preparation.

Drawing from his experience in public office, Fashola stated that Nigerian ambassadors should focus on attracting investors to visit Nigeria rather than asking ministers to travel abroad to market the country.

“Those who want to do business must come and see where we live. Slides cannot replace experience,” he said.

He advocated aggressive use of global meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) to drive tourism, investment and economic growth.

The former governor stressed that hosting events, sports competitions, and cultural concerts in Nigeria would help dismantle myths and allow visitors to leave with authentic experiences.

He also identified law and order as the single most important reputational asset Nigeria should strive for, stating that investors prioritise predictability, contract enforcement, and respect for rules.

Fashola said, “A law-abiding reputation leads to other good things. It’s what any serious due diligence begins with.”

He said national reputation was shaped by everyday conduct, from obeying traffic lights to respecting time commitments.

He cautioned Nigerians against conflating dissatisfaction with government policies with hostility towards the country itself.

“We must criticise the government without throwing our country under the bus. Governments will change, but Nigeria will outlive all of us,” Fashola said.

At the summit, President of NIPR, Dr. Ike Neliaku, announced that the institute had been ranked the world’s leading public relations association by Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management, ahead of counterparts in the United States and United Kingdom.

Neliaku said the recognition validated years of reform and positioned Nigeria strategically ahead of hosting the 2026 World Public Relations Forum in Abuja, an event expected to attract professionals from over 126 countries.

Participants agreed that rebuilding Nigeria’s reputation would require discipline, unity and sustained action, aligning national narratives with measurable progress at home.