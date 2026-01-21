IN PRAISE OF FAIRNESS, EQUITY, AND JUSTICE

ALHASSAN DAYOK ADAMU argues that Uba Sani’s inclusive leadership is the key to his political success



When Senator Uba Sani assumed office as Governor of Kaduna State on May 29, 2023, he inherited a political landscape fraught with challenges. The All Progressives Congress (APC), the party under which he had just secured a razor-thin victory in the gubernatorial elections, was far from the dominant force it once aspired to be. The general elections earlier that year had laid bare the party’s vulnerabilities. In the presidential race, APC’s candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, failed to carry Kaduna, losing to Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with 399,293 votes against Atiku’s 554,360. The gubernatorial contest was equally telling: Uba Sani eked out a win with 730,002 votes, edging out PDP’s Isa Ashiru by a mere 10,806 votes in a state known for its polarized politics. These results underscored an uncomfortable truth—the APC in Kaduna had grown increasingly unpopular after eight years of his predecessor in office, plagued by internal divisions, perceptions of exclusion, and a lingering distrust among key demographics, particularly in the southern zones where ethnic and religious sensitivities run deep.

The party’s fortunes had been on a downward trajectory since the controversial tenure of Governor Sani’s predecessor, Nasir El-Rufai, whose policies often alienated segments of the population. El-Rufai’s administration was marked by accusations of favoritism and heavy-handedness, which eroded the APC’s base. By the time Uba Sani took the oath, the party was a shadow of its 2015 self, when it had swept into power on a wave of optimism. Opposition parties, especially the PDP, held significant sway in the state assembly and federal representations, controlling 12 out of 16 House of Representatives seats from Kaduna. The APC’s grassroots structures were weakened, membership stagnant, and morale low. It was against this backdrop that Governor Uba Sani embarked on what can only be described as a masterful recreation of the APC in Kaduna—a revival rooted in inclusivity, strategic outreach, and a commitment to governance that transcends partisan lines.

Governor Sani’s approach, often dubbed “The Uba Sani Way,” emphasizes fairness, equity, and justice as cornerstones of his administration. Drawing from his background as a former senator and activist, Governor Uba Sani has prioritized bridging divides that have long fractured Kaduna’s socio-political fabric. His administration has focused on even distribution of projects across the state’s three senatorial zones, investing in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and security without regard to ethnic or religious affiliations. This inclusive governance model has not only stabilized the state but has also transformed the APC’s image from an elitist outfit to a people-centered platform. As Uba Sani himself articulated in a recent stakeholders’ meeting, unity remains the party’s greatest asset, and his policies reflect a deliberate effort to foster it.

The most tangible evidence of this revival is the unprecedented wave of defections from opposition ranks to the APC. What began as a trickle in late 2023 has swelled into a torrent, drawing political heavyweights who were once staunch critics of the party. These defections are not mere opportunistic shifts; they are testimonials to Governor Uba Sani’s leadership style. Prominent figures have publicly attributed their decisions to the governor’s commitment to inclusive development and his ability to rebuild public confidence.

One of the most high-profile defectors is Senator Shehu Sani, a former APC member who left the party in 2018 amid internal conflicts and later aligned with the PDP. In February 2025, Shehu Sani returned to the APC fold, welcomed personally by Governor Uba Sani. In a statement during his defection ceremony, Shehu Sani praised the governor’s transformative agenda: “I am back in the APC because of Governor Uba Sani’s inclusive approach. He has shown that governance can unite rather than divide, and his efforts in revitalizing key sectors have restored hope in Kaduna.” This move sent shockwaves through the political establishment, signaling a mending of old rifts.

Another key figure is Senator Sunday Marshall Katung, representing Kaduna South (Southern Kaduna) Senatorial District. Senator Katung, a PDP stalwart, defected to the APC in November 2025 alongside three other lawmakers at a mega rally in Kafanchan. Senator Katung, known for his influence in the predominantly Christian southern zone, cited Uba Sani’s equitable policies as the catalyst. “Governor Uba Sani’s administration has demonstrated fairness and justice, addressing long-standing grievances in Southern Kaduna. This is why I and my supporters are joining the APC—to be part of this renewed vision for our state,” Katung declared at the event.

The defections extend to the legislative arena. In October 2025, three federal representatives from the PDP switched to the APC during a House of Representatives plenary session: Aliyu Abdullahi (Ikara/Kubau constituency), Abdulkareem Ahmed (Kaduna South), and Sadiq Abdullahi (Sabon Gari). Their move was explicitly linked to Governor Sani’s performance. As Abdullahi stated in his defection announcement, “We are defecting because of the impressive strides made by Governor Uba Sani in infrastructure and security. His inclusive governance has made the APC the party of choice for progress in Kaduna.” Similarly, at the state level, lawmakers like Henry Mara (Jaba), Emmanuel Kantiok (Zonkwa), and Samuel Kamabai (Zangon Kataf) defected in February 2025, echoing the sentiment: “Governor Sani’s policies resonate with the people, breaking down barriers that once divided us.”

These high-profile switches have dramatically altered the balance of power. By late 2025, the APC boasted 13 out of 16 House of Representatives seats from Kaduna, leaving the PDP with just three. Governor Uba Sani himself has hailed this as a sign of Kaduna becoming “one big family,” with projections that 95% of the state’s votes could go to the APC in 2027. The influx includes not just legislators but also local government chairmen, councilors, and thousands of grassroots supporters, particularly from PDP strongholds in Jema’a and other southern local government areas.

In August 2025, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducted three bye-elections in Kaduna State. One for the Chikun/Kajuru federal constituency (House of Representatives) and two for State House of Assembly seats (Zaria Kewaye and Basawa constituencies).

The elections were held on August 16, 2025, with results announced the following day with the APC winning all three seats.

Prior to the bye-elections,

the Chikun/Kajuru federal constituency was previously held by the PDP, which had controlled it as a stronghold since the return to democracy in 1999. The APC candidate Felix Bagudu won with 34,580 votes, defeating PDP’s Esther Ashivelli Dawaki (11,491 votes).

The Zaria Kewaye state constituency was also won by APC’s Isa Haruna Ihamo with 26,613 votes, ahead of SDP (5,721) and PDP (5,331)

The Basawa state constituency was also won by APC with 10,926 votes against PDP’s 5,499. These victories marked a consolidation of power for the ruling APC in Kaduna under Governor Sani.

Yet, no political revival is without setbacks. Last week, on January 7, 2026, Professor Muhammad Sani Bello, a former Commissioner for Information and the Director-General of Sani’s 2023 campaign council, resigned from both the government and the APC. Bello, also known as Mainan Zazzau, cited personal reasons in his letter and subsequently joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC). This departure by a key ally who played a pivotal role in Uba Sani’s election victory, raised eyebrows and sparked speculation about internal frictions. Bello’s move to the ADC, a party associated with former Governor El-Rufai’s circles, hints at lingering tensions from the previous administration. However, in the grand scheme of things, this isolated resignation pales against the broader gains. It serves as a reminder that political loyalty is fluid, but Uba Sani’s response—focusing on forward momentum—underscores his resilience.

Amid these dynamics, Governor Sani has doubled down on institutional strengthening through the APC’s ongoing membership revalidation and e-registration exercise. Launched nationwide but embraced with vigor in Kaduna, this initiative aims to digitize party structures, expand the grassroots base, and ensure sustained relevance. In a meeting last weekend with stakeholders from Kaduna Zone Two, Sani emphasized the importance of unity, discipline, and full participation. The forum, described as “well-attended and thoughtfully engaging,” allowed for reflection on the party’s journey, assessment of progress, and strategic planning for future success.

Further bolstering this effort, Governor Uba Sani received a briefing from the Kaduna State APC E-Registration Committee. In fewer than five days, the state recorded significant new and updated registrations, putting it on track to hit an ambitious 2.5 million member target.

This surge reflects growing public confidence in the APC, fueled by Uba Sani’s alignment with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. Stakeholders commended the administration’s focus on revitalizing sectors like agriculture, education, and security, while promoting peace and equity. As Governor Sani noted in his post-meeting statement, these efforts are “reaffirming our responsibility to serve the people with renewed clarity and commitment.” “The Uba Sani Way” is more than a slogan; it’s a blueprint for political recreation. By prioritizing inclusivity over exclusion, dialogue over division, and action over rhetoric, Governor Uba Sani has not only revived the APC but repositioned it as Kaduna’s preeminent political vehicle.

Adamu, a Political Scientist and Good Governance Advocate, writes from Kaduna, Kaduna State