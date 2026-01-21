Igoche Mark Feliciates with Olumide Oyedeji over Historic IOC Feat.

Basketball Promoter and Initiator of Mark D’ Ball Basketball Championship, Mr. Igoche Mark, has extended his warmest congratulations to Olumide Oyedeji on this historic achievement. The ex-basketballer and current NBBF board member representing South West, made history as the first African to be elected Secretary General of the World Olympians Association (WOA).

Oyedeji, current president of the Nigeria Olympians Association (NOA) and Third Vice President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), secured 55 votes out of 106 valid votes cast, defeating Salvador Salguero of El Salvador and Liston Bochette of Puerto Rico.

Reacting, Igoche Mark wrote, “Wow! What a proud moment for Nigeria. I, Igoche Mark, extend my warmest congratulations to Olumide Oyedeji on his historic election as Secretary General of the World Olympians Association (WOA). To be the first African to hold this position is a testament to your dedication, passion, and leadership, Olumide.

“As you take the helm of this esteemed office, I have no doubt that you will make Nigeria proud. Your appointment is a shining example of what can be achieved with hard work and perseverance. You have shown that with faith, focus, and determination, the sky is the limit!

“As you embark on this new journey, I urge you to keep the Nigerian flag flying high. We are proud of you, and we will be cheering you on every step of the way. May your tenure be filled with success, growth, and triumph. Congratulations once again, Olumide! You have made us proud,” Mark stated.

Oyedeji will serve on the WOA board for the next four years alongside President Pernilla Wiberg of Sweden and Treasurer Wei-Tsu Thomas of Chinese Taipei.