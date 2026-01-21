HYPREP Trains 100 Ogoni Youths on Oil, Gas Sector Skills 

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) yesterday commenced the training of Ogoni youths in mechatronics engineering, in a bid to provide them an alternative source of livelihood.

Mechatronics engineering integrates mechanical engineering, electrical and electronic engineering, computer engineering, and control systems to design, build, and maintain machines and automated systems.

‎The training of the 100 youths which is ongoing at the Offshore Technology Institute at the University of Port Harcourt, is in line with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Report on Ogoniland.

Unveiling the programme, ‎HYPREP Coordinator, Prof. Nenibarini Zabbey noted that the programme aligned with HYPREP’s promise to train Ogoni youths in high demand skills especially in the oil and gas sector.

‎Zabbey, who was represented by the Director, Technical Services of HYPREP, Prof Damian Paul-Aguinyi, said that the training also serves to prepare beneficiaries for the expected resumption of oil exploration in Ogoniland by enhancing their capacity.

He said: “We made promises that we are going to move from the low level skills to the high-end skills for our people and we are not going to cut any piece short. We are at the stage now where the whole world is moving towards innovation and technology, digital profiling and leadership. We made a promise some years ago and it’s finally here.

‎”As an organisation, we are determined to give our people the very best we can and that’s why we choose the contractor we chose and also said that we have to partner with the University of Port Harcourt to make sure our people get the best that’s available.”

‎Zabbey explained that the training will ensure that participants get the best of both practice, industry and academics, urging the trainees to be committed to the opportunity.

‎”This is the best time to be Ogoni, today is when we are talking about exploring possibilities under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu of re-entering Ogoniland for oil and gas exploration. What a better time would anyone get to have an industry-specific training that has all the values for oil and gas production than now.

‎”Opportunities will be there but I implore you to take the learning and the practice seriously. We are going to make sure you have hands-on industry experience, ” he added.

‎In his opening remarks, Vice Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, Prof Owunari Georgewill, lauded Tinubu for his support to HYPREP and for making sure the project works for the good of the Ogoni people.

‎He urged the beneficiaries to make use of the training to equip their technical capacity. “This training is a strategic investment in your future and in the sustainable development of Ogoniland and Rivers State.

‎”In a world increasingly driven by technology, automation and innovation, mechatronics stands at the centre of the industry, especially manufacturing and engineering.

‎”You are therefore being equipped with skills that are globally relevant and economically empowering, I urge you as Vice Chancellor and partner in the programme to approach this training with all the seriousness and discipline it deserves and a very high intellectual curiosity,” he said.

The training consultant, Mr Makozi Samuel while explaining the objectives of the training said there would be both theoretical and practical sessions for the trainees .

Makozi, who is the Managing Director of Competent Samco Technical Nigeria Limited, said the training will last for four months.

‎He listed the objectives of the training to include: Fostering their capacity for creative solutions to complex engineering challenges, developing the ability of trainees to manage team projects in modern digital oil and gas industry and to inculcate in the trainees the need to adhere to safety regulations and environmental standards and ethical guidelines in engineering practice.

‎”There will be two weeks intensive training for the 100 Ogoni youths, after which we’ll go to our facility in Trans-Amadi Industrial Layout for industrial exposure in order to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application and thereby improving operational efficiency, ” he added.

