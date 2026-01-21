HP Unveils New Devices Designed to Power Creativity

Olawale Ajimotokan

HP Inc. has announced a new lineup of innovative devices engineered to power creativity, deliver passion-ready experiences that help consumers work smarter, look sharper, and achieve more in today’s fast-evolving digital world.

The newly unveiled devices were OmniBook, OmniStudio and Chromebook, which the technology leader said were portfolios built to support modern lifestyles where work, creativity, and personal pursuits increasingly overlap.

“Today’s consumers use their PCs in more ways than ever – to create content, stream entertainment, code, or game,” said HP Inc Division President, Consumer Personal Systems, Samuel Chang.

He added: “Regardless of the role they play – student by day, entrepreneur or freelancer by night – they need devices that can keep up.

Our newest OmniBook, OmniStudio, and Chromebook portfolios deliver our widest range of PCs yet, engineered to power demanding workloads while enabling people to do what they love.”

HP noted that the traditional boundaries between work and personal life have blurred significantly, stating online gig workers now make up about 12.5 per cent of the global workforce, while PCs are increasingly used for side hustles, freelancing, and entrepreneurial ventures.

The company also highlighted a 39 per cent year-on-year increase in daily AI usage among knowledge workers, with nearly half expressing optimism that technology will continue to improve how they work.

OmniBook Ultra and OmniStudio X 27 deliver advanced Copilot+ experiences, including Click to Do and enhanced Windows Search, designed to support seamless multitasking and improve productivity—allowing users more time to focus on what matters most.