Heirs Insurance to Reward University Students

Heirs Insurance Group (HIG), has called for applications for the maiden edition of the Heirs Insurance Hackathon, a technology-driven innovation programme designed to empower young students shape the future of insurance through Artificial Intelligence and digital solutions.

The company said the Hackathon is open only to students in universities, polytechnics, and other tertiary institutions to build solutions for real-world challenges across the insurance value chain, from customer experience and claims processing to underwriting, distribution, data, and operational efficiency.

Speaking on the programme, Chief Digital Officer, Heirs Insurance group, Peace Philips, said registration closes February 16, 2026, with winning teams to be announced at the Hackathon Grand Finale in April. 

According to him, a total prize pool of N9 million will be awarded to the top three teams.

He said the initiative reflects Heirs Insurance Group’s commitment to youth empowerment, digital skills development, and inclusive innovation, providing a platform for young Nigerians to apply emerging technologies to critical financial services challenges while gaining exposure to industry, mentorship, and real business problems.

Philips said the Hackathon is being delivered in partnership with Redtech, the digital payment solutions arm of Heirs Holdings, which would bring its technical expertise to support the programme and review submitted solutions, ensuring that ideas are evaluated not only for creativity but also for technical feasibility, scalability, and real-world impact.

