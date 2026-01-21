FRSC Redeploys Senior Officers To Strengthen Operational Delivery 

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Shehu Mohammed, has approved the posting and redeployment of selected senior officers across key commands and formations nationwide.

Mohammed disclosed that the deployment is part of ongoing efforts to enhance operational effectiveness, strengthen leadership oversight, and reposition critical expertise in line with prevailing road safety and administrative demands.

The postings, which take immediate effect, he added, re-echoes management’s resolve to continuously align leadership deployment with strategic priorities of the corps.

The corps marshal, in a statement on Tuesday by the Assistant Corps Marshal, Corps Public Education Officer (FRSC) Headquarters, Abuja, noted that under the redeployment, Deputy Corps Marshal Pauline Olaye, moved from Special Duties and External Relations Department (SDER) to the Department of Administration and Human Resources at the National Headquarters, while Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Godwin Omiko, formerly Corps Project Implementation Officer, now serves as ACM SDER at Headquarters.

ACM A. Sanusi, previously ACM Man Power Development (Training), has been posted as Zonal Commanding Officer, RS1HQ Kaduna, just as ACM M.O. Olonisaye, erstwhile Corps Safety Engineering Officer, now commands RS2HQ Lagos Zonal Command.

“In the same vein, ACM A. Umar formerly the Zonal Commanding Officer RS1HQ proceeds on a course to National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPPS)

“Also affected are ACM J.W. Toby and ACM E. Odiete, who have exchanged commands between RS5HQ Benin and RS11HQ Osogbo, while ACM Y.A. Haruna takes over, as ACM Federal Operations ACM A.K. Odeleye-Oladayo transits to RS8HQ Ilorin Zonal Command as the Zonal Commanding Officer to strengthen administrative and operational coordination.

“Similarly, ACM C.M. Onukwubiri has been redeployed from RS8HQ Ilorin to assume duty as Corps Safety Engineering Officer at the National Headquarters, while at the Corps Commander level, CC F.A. Ogidan now serves as Corps Commander in charge of Command Administration and Strategy Officer.

“Meanwhile, AS Ibrahim and CC A.S. Ogungbemi have been posted as Sector Commanders in Adamawa and Plateau States respectively, while CC S.E. Dawulung has been appointed Acting Corps Project Implementation Officer, and CC D.A. Bello now heads Special Marshals at the National Headquarters, Abuja,” the statement said.

The corps marshal has directed all affected officers to ensure seamless handing and taking over and to assume duty immediately, stating: “Management is confident that this strategic redeployment will further strengthen command efficiency, service delivery,l and institutional responsiveness nationwide.”