FG to End Long-Standing Dichotomy, Set to Empower Polytechnics to Award Degrees

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Federal Government has announced plans to abolish the long-standing Higher National Diploma (HND) dichotomy by empowering polytechnics to award degrees in a major reform aimed at repositioning technical and vocational education as a driver of national development.

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, disclosed this in Abuja on Wednesday while addressing a high-level retreat of council chairmen, commissioners of education, rectors, registrars and bursars.

Describing the move as a landmark policy shift, the minister said it would end decades of discrimination against polytechnic graduates and elevate polytechnics into centres of excellence within Nigeria’s higher education system.

According to him, the reform would place polytechnic education on a stronger footing while preserving its core strength in hands-on, industry-focused training.

He noted that Nigeria’s future competitiveness depends on a workforce equipped to create, build and solve real-world problems.

The minister explained that the policy aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises job creation, industrial growth and human capital development.

With degree-awarding status, polytechnics are expected to attract stronger industry partnerships, improved funding opportunities and greater public confidence.

Alausa assured stakeholders that the transition would be guided by clear standards, strong regulation and quality assurance mechanisms to ensure global competitiveness.

Speaking on the theme, ‘Transforming Polytechnic Education in Nigeria: Innovation, Good Governance and Sustainability for National Development,’ the minister said polytechnics are critical to building a skills-driven economy.

He stressed that the ministry has prioritised Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) to ensure graduates are industry-ready, innovative and capable of driving economic growth.

On governance, Alausa warned that transparency, accountability and ethical leadership must define the new era in polytechnic administration.

He called for fiscal discipline, timely audits, prudent resource management and zero tolerance for corruption.

The minister also emphasised sustainability, encouraging institutions to increase internally generated revenue through production and services, develop eco-friendly campuses and build resilient infrastructure.

Polytechnics, he said, should aim to produce what they consume and support national needs by reducing dependence on imports.

While acknowledging challenges such as funding gaps, outdated facilities and societal bias in favour of university degrees, Alausa said the opportunities ahead are far greater.

He reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to supporting polytechnics through policy reforms, infrastructure upgrades and partnerships.