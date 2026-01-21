FG Seeks Climate-smart Livestock Feeding to Cut Emissions, Boost Productivity

• Six states to pilot communal ranching initiative, says Maiha

James Emejo in Abuja





Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, yesterday reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to climate-smart livestock production, with a strong focus on improved feed and fodder systems to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and enhance productivity.

Maiha declared that six pilot states – Adamawa, Benue, Kaduna, Kano, Plateau, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) – had been identified for the establishment of national communal ranches, with land allocation expected ahead of the next rainy season.

The minister spoke during a meeting with the ILRI–GATES Livestock Feed and Nutrition Project team, where discussions centred on the link between ruminant feeding systems, methane emissions, and climate change.

He stated that emissions from ruminants were largely influenced by fermentation processes associated with high-fibre feeds, and stressed the need to transition to more protein-rich and climate-resilient feed options.

In a statement by the ministry’s Head, Press and Public Relations, Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu, the minister said, “Feed and fodder are our number one priority. If animals are fed properly and kept healthy, even our indigenous breeds can perform optimally.

“Nomadism today is not about culture; it is a survival mechanism driven by scarcity. If we provide abundance where people are, movement will reduce.”

Maiha also announced plans to activate large-scale fodder production across the country, supported by solar-powered irrigation, micro earth dams, and basic amenities within designated grazing reserves.

He said, “This is no longer about theory. It is time for boots on the ground. Nigeria has the land, political will, and partnerships to drive transformation in the livestock sector while addressing climate change, security challenges, and food systems disruption.”

Speaking on behalf of the ILRI–GATES Livestock Feed and Nutrition Project, Programme Leader, Dr. Anu Frank-Lawale, commended Maiha’s clarity of vision, and pledged full support.

Frank-Lawale said, “What you have outlined aligns directly with the core components of this project.”

He explained that the project comprised four key components, including the use of crop residues, fermented protein feeds as alternatives to conventional protein sources, climate-resilient forages, and mycotoxin assessment in animal feeds across Nigeria, Kenya, and Ethiopia.

Frank-Lawale stated, “Our goal is to increase milk production, create jobs, improve profitability, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“Ultimately, this will enhance food security, livelihoods, and climate efficiency.”

ILRI Country Representative, Dr. Tunde Amole, explained that the project prioritised deploying tested solutions rather than theoretical research, with plans to introduce proven forage cultivars suitable for the Sahel and scale them rapidly once validated.

According to him, “Methane emissions are not simply an animal issue, they are a feed issue.”

He added that the project will focus on practical solutions, climate-resilient forages, alternative protein sources, safe feeds, and reduced greenhouse gas emissions.