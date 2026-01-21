Ex-Lawmaker, Nwogu, Felicitates Aviation Minister on Milestone

A Governing Board member, African Aviation and Aerospace University, Abuja, Hon. Chidi Nwogu, has felicitated the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Hon. Festus Keyamo, on the occasion of his birthday.

Nwogu, a former member of the House of Representatives, said in the goodwill message to the minister that his name consistently evokes a strong impression, whether as a lawyer, columnist, activist, or in his current capacity as Minister of Aviation and Aerospace of the nation.

“Your unique personal qualities and exceptional leadership abilities make you a standout figure. Your birthday and beyond deserve celebration. As minister, your focus on upgrading infrastructure, establishing new bilateral air service agreements (BASAs), such as Air Peace’s London route, and positioning Nigeria as a West African aviation hub, have garnered significant recognition and industry support for reforms. These reforms include but not limited to implementing a 5-point plan for safety, support, infrastructure, development and revenue.

“Your achievements are highlighted by international airport designations, increased passenger projections and numerous awards for reform-driven leadership and transparency.

“With you as minister, the African Aviation Aerospace University (AAAU), Abuja, is identified as a premier aviation institution.

“My family and I celebrate you on your birthday, and urge you to continue pushing boundaries with your bold reforms in the aviation sector of the nation.

“Happy birthday to a reformer. May your day be filled with joy and genuine laughter,” Nwogu said.