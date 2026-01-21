Davos: Wale Tinubu Joins World Leaders, Set to Highlight Africa’s Energy Priorities

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





Wale Tinubu, the Group Chief Executive of Africa’s leading indigenous energy solutions provider, Oando Plc, is set to participate in the 2026 World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, to champion Africa’s energy priorities.

Among his key engagements, Tinubu will focus on Africa’s energy security, the role of finance in catalysing growth within the energy sector, and the contribution of indigenous companies to delivering bankable projects in the context of a decarbonising global economy.

The discussions are also expected to explore how technology, including artificial intelligence, and South-South partnerships can unlock efficiencies, improve project economics, and attract long-term capital into Africa’s energy sector, a statement from the energy company said.

He will be speaking at the debut of Nigeria House at Davos, marking the first time the country is hosting a dedicated national platform at the World Economic Forum. Nigeria House represents a strategic shift in how the country presents itself at global investment forums, moving from fragmented representation to a coordinated national narrative that aligns policy direction with private sector execution.

According to the statement, Tinubu’s participation reinforces the role of credible local operators in bridging policy ambition and investor expectations.

In addition, Tinubu will join a panel of renowned business executives and top government officials at a high-level Africa Collective session focused on African multilateral financial institutions.

This forum will bring together senior policymakers and leaders of development finance institutions to discuss capital mobilisation, risk-sharing, and financing structures required to support large-scale infrastructure and energy investments across the continent.

Panellists at the session include: Dr George Elombi, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank; Samaila Zubairu, President and CEO of Africa Finance Corporation; Thierno Habib Hann, Managing Director of Shelter Afrique and Marco Arcelli, CEO of ACWA Power.

Other speakers will include: Matteo Patrone, Vice President Banking and Executive Committee Member at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development as well as Wale Edun, Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy.

Oando’s presence at Davos, according to the statement, highlights its role in advancing the continent’s energy agenda on the global stage, as African economies continue to call for sustained investment in critical development projects.

At a time of constrained global financing, Oando, it said, is emphasising the need for supportive policy environments, strong public–private partnerships, and targeted capital to deliver bankable energy solutions and strengthen the continent’s energy security.