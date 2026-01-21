  • Wednesday, 21st January, 2026

Corona Schools’ Trust Council Announces Olaniyi Yusuf as New Governing Board Chairman 

The Corona Schools’ Trust Council has appointed Mr. Olaniyi Yusuf as Chairman of its Governing Board, following the conclusion of a leadership transition at its 59th Annual General Meeting on December 12, 2025.

Yusuf is a seasoned and veteran business leader with extensive experience across strategy, governance, and institutional development. He currently serves as Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) and Managing Partner at Verraki Partners. He is also a WIMBIZ patron and holds several leadership and advisory positions across business, education, and policy-focused institutions. 

Beyond these roles, Yusuf is Chairman of Junior Achievement Nigeria, a member of the Aspen Leadership Network, and a fellow of the African Leadership Initiative (West Africa). He also contributes to leadership development as an Expert-in-Residence at Lagos Business School and serves on the boards of several organisations, reflecting his strong commitment to governance, youth development, and sustainable growth.

He previously served as Chairman of the Corona Secondary Schools Board and Chairman of the Technology Committee.  The Trust Council looks forward to his leadership as it advances sustainable growth and excellence across the institution comprising nursery schools, primary schools, secondary schools and a college of education.

The appointment follows the completion of the tenure of Honourable Justice R.I.B. Adebiyi, whose leadership delivered major milestones, including the launch of Corona E-Learn, the establishment of Corona Day Secondary School, Lekki, and key infrastructure developments. 

