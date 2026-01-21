APPOEMN Hosts Owambe 5.0, Reviving Nigeria’s 1940s Old Skool Party Culture

Funmi Ogundare The Association of Professional Party Organizers and Event Managers of Nigeria (APPOEMN) has announced the fifth edition of its flagship annual celebration, Owambe 5.0, themed, ‘Nigeria Old Skool Concept: The 1940s Revival’, scheduled to hold on February 3, at the Shaba Event Centre, Ikeja, Lagos.

The event, described as one of the most anticipated gatherings in Nigeria’s event industry, is expected to bring together top event professionals, vendors, creatives and key stakeholders for an evening of cultural celebration, networking and entertainment.

Speaking ahead of the event, APPOEMN President, Oladunmoye Ayiri, said Owambe goes beyond entertainment, adding that it as the association’s way of thanksgiving and ushering in the new year.

According to him, the 2026 edition will be the biggest yet, paying tribute to Nigeria’s classic party era through vintage fashion, evergreen music and the energetic social vibes that define the country’s cultural heritage.

He explained that the platform was created to celebrate excellence, strengthen professional networks, recognise talent and promote the values that sustain the Nigerian event industry.

“Owambe 5.0 is our way of honouring the spirit of collaboration and creativity that drives the event industry,” Oladunmoye said. “This year’s theme brings back the elegance and nostalgia of the old skool era while showcasing modern innovation, professionalism and unity within our community.”

On expectations from the event, the event Director, Segun Inanwolay, emphasised the activities lined up for the celebration, including a red-carpet old skool fashion parade, high-energy performances, live band sessions, recognition of industry contributors, premium networking opportunities and exclusive entertainment curated specifically for event professionals.

Attendees, he added, are encouraged to fully embrace the 1940s theme with old skool-inspired outfits, as the event promises memorable visuals, music, food and ambience reminiscent of Nigeria’s golden eras of celebration.

Also speaking, Public Relations Director, Sakirat Bello, noted that APPOEMN’s Owambe event has consistently attracted high-level participation from planners, decorators, caterers, vendors, media partners, hospitality brands and corporate supporters.

She described the gathering as a space where partnerships are forged, creativity is celebrated, emerging talents are discovered and industry visibility is amplified.

Bello reaffirmed that Owambe 5.0 would further strengthen APPOEMN’s commitment to promoting standards, unity and innovation within Nigeria’s event management space.

Registration for Owambe 5.0 is currently open to members and non-members, with partnership and sponsorship opportunities also available.