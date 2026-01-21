APC Chieftain Recounts Life Journey to Success

Amby Uneze in Owerri

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State, Chief Success Obioma Akagburuonye, has taken time to recount his life experiences towards success at a thanksgiving service held at The Noah’s Ark of Assemblies of God Church, Ogbor Uvuru in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State last Sunday.

The successful estate developer announced a partnership with the Imo State Government to provide free medical services to Imo residents through his Foundation (Hope Rising) that covers every community in the state.

Akagburuonye said his organisation would work with Imo State Health Insurance Agency to establish healthcare services for the community, with zonal and local government coordinators appointed to oversee the project. He emphasised that his organisation would not take over government projects but would complement them, taking healthcare to every nook and cranny of the state.

The initiative aims to cater to the welfare of women and indigent people in the community, especially in healthcare. Akagburuonye said his organisation has been working to address poverty of attitude, character, and mind, urging the people to be happy for those who have achieved success.

His pledged to work with Imo State Health Insurance, and aligns with Governor Hope Uzodimma’s recent push for public‑private partnerships in health (e.g. the MoU with IDCL Surgicals for a robotic surgical centre), adding that the initiative could expand the reach of the Imo Care programme, which already covers over 2.7 million residents.

The philanthropist, who said he would be celebrating his 60th birthday on February 22, highlighted programmes to commemorate the event such as novelty match between the ex-Super Eagles of Nigeria and his Alma mater (Oke Uvuru Secondary School class of 1985, 86, 87, and 88 sets) which will also mark the 50 year existence of the school.

Also, while expressing confidence as a renowned estate developer, he recalled his ordeal in the hands of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) which he attributed to envy by some of his Igbo brothers.

He, therefore, urged Ndigbo to stop being hindrance to the progress of their brothers and embrace success.

The highlight of the Thanksgiving service was the conferment of a chieftaincy title of ‘Akurulo of Aboh Mbaise’ on him by HRH Eze Anthony Chukwuemeka Emeh of Mbutu Nworie. He was also honoured as the national patron of United Igbo Elders Council Worldwide by His Lordship, Justice Alpha Ikpeama, the Coordinating Minister of United Igbo Elders Council.