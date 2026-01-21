  • Wednesday, 21st January, 2026

ADC Rejects Planned Release of 70 Bandits in Katsina

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

•Inaugurates party’s leadership

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has condemned and rejected plans by the Governor Dikko Umaru Radda-led state government to release 70 suspected bandits.

The opposition party described the government’s move as dangerous, unjust and a betrayal of victims of banditry across the frontline local government areas of the state.

Briefing journalists on behalf of the party shortly after a meeting held behind closed doors  in Katsina yesterday, Lawal Tukur Batagarawa, said the release of the hoodlums would undermine public confidence in the fight against insecurity.

In a leaked letter, dated January 2, 2026 and issued by the Katsina State’s Ministry of Justice to the state Chief Judge, the state government instituted legal processes to secure the freedom of the 70 bandits.

Christened “Secret,” the letter was signed by the Director of Public Prosecutions, Abdur-Rahman Umar, Esq, requesting the Administration of Criminal Justice Monitoring Committee (ACJMC) to facilitate the release of the detained criminals. 

But Batagarawa explained that the release of the 70 bandits would demoralise security personnel who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty and embolden criminal elements terrorising rural communities in the state.

He said: “As a party, we condemn, in very strong terms, the planned release of 70 bandits by the Katsina State Government. It is totally unacceptable and irresponsible for the government to release criminals.”

He, however, announced the inauguration of the state leadership of the party headed by Architect Ahmed Aliyu Yar’Adua and membership mobilisation, registration and revalidation committee under the leadership of Dr. Mustapha Mohammed Inuwa.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.