ADC Rejects Planned Release of 70 Bandits in Katsina

•Inaugurates party’s leadership

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has condemned and rejected plans by the Governor Dikko Umaru Radda-led state government to release 70 suspected bandits.

The opposition party described the government’s move as dangerous, unjust and a betrayal of victims of banditry across the frontline local government areas of the state.

Briefing journalists on behalf of the party shortly after a meeting held behind closed doors in Katsina yesterday, Lawal Tukur Batagarawa, said the release of the hoodlums would undermine public confidence in the fight against insecurity.

In a leaked letter, dated January 2, 2026 and issued by the Katsina State’s Ministry of Justice to the state Chief Judge, the state government instituted legal processes to secure the freedom of the 70 bandits.

Christened “Secret,” the letter was signed by the Director of Public Prosecutions, Abdur-Rahman Umar, Esq, requesting the Administration of Criminal Justice Monitoring Committee (ACJMC) to facilitate the release of the detained criminals.

But Batagarawa explained that the release of the 70 bandits would demoralise security personnel who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty and embolden criminal elements terrorising rural communities in the state.

He said: “As a party, we condemn, in very strong terms, the planned release of 70 bandits by the Katsina State Government. It is totally unacceptable and irresponsible for the government to release criminals.”

He, however, announced the inauguration of the state leadership of the party headed by Architect Ahmed Aliyu Yar’Adua and membership mobilisation, registration and revalidation committee under the leadership of Dr. Mustapha Mohammed Inuwa.