Acclaimed Scholar, Uchenna Okeja, Appointed Visiting Professor by UNN

Prof. Uchenna Okeja

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), has announced the appointment of Professor Uchenna Okeja as a Visiting Professor. The announcement, made on 18 December 2025, underscores the University Administration’s commitment to academic excellence, global engagement, and impactful scholarship.

Professor Okeja is a globally respected scholar whose work and intellectual leadership have earned international recognition across continents. With a world-class education and an extensive academic career at leading universities and research institutions — including Harvard University, the University of Chicago, the University of British Columbia, Goethe University, Rhodes University, Forschungskolleg Humanwissenschaften Bad Homburg, the Stellenbosch Institute for Advanced Study, and the University of St. Gallen — he brings to UNN a rare combination of rigorous scholarship, cross-cultural academic experience, and a deep commitment to advancing knowledge in Africa and beyond.

Educated and trained at some of the world’s foremost institutions, Professor Okeja has distinguished himself through groundbreaking research, influential publications, and sustained engagement with global academic and policy communities. A Research Professor at Nelson Mandela University, as well as a Visiting Professor and Presidential Fellow at Yale University, Professor Okeja’s teaching and scholarship reflect the highest international standards, informed by years of experience working within diverse academic systems in Europe, North America, and Africa.

The University anticipates that Professor Okeja’s appointment will have a transformative impact on research and mentorship at UNN. His presence is expected to strengthen international collaborations, enrich the intellectual life of the University, and provide students and faculty with invaluable exposure to global perspectives and best practices in scholarship. He is also expected to contribute significantly to capacity building and the advancement of UNN’s strategic academic goals.

In warmly welcoming Professor Okeja, the University eagerly anticipates the lasting positive impact his visit will have on the University community and the broader Nigerian and international academic landscape.