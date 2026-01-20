TCN Seeks Lagos’ Collaboration to Protect Transmission Facilities

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has called for closer collaboration with the Lagos state government to safeguard its critical infrastructure across the state.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the management of TCN’s Lagos region to the Lagos State Planning and Environmental Monitoring Authority (LASPEMA), the General Manager (Transmission), Mojeed Akintola, stressed the importance of inter-agency cooperation in protecting transmission assets.

Akintola, according to a statement by the General Manager, Public Affairs of the TCN, Ndidi Mbah, explained that the purpose of the visit was to strengthen ties between TCN and LASPEMA, promote orderly urban development, and prevent encroachment on the rights-of-way of transmission assets throughout the state.

On his part, the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Lagos State, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, who supervises the agency, reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to effective land-use management, stakeholder engagement, and enforcement.

He assured TCN of LASPEMA’s readiness to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to preserve designated open spaces and advance sustainable urban development in Lagos state.

Earlier, the General Manager of LASPEMA, Daisi Oso, pledged the agency’s full commitment to preventing encroachers from using high-tension corridors.