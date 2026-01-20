Rivers Crisis: Cleric Calls on Wike, Fubara to Sheathe Swords

Mary Nnah

In a passionate plea for peace and unity in Rivers State, the Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence, (Dr.) Oliver Ali Aba, has called on Minister of the Federal Capital Territory(FCT), Nyesom Wike, and the Governor of the state, Siminalayi Fubara, to put aside their differences and work together for the benefits of the people.

The cleric appealed during a media briefing to mark the 50th Anniversary Celebrations of Episcopacy in the Methodist Church Nigeria, held yesterday in Lagos.

He emphasised that the current governor has a mandate and should be allowed to govern without interference.

“My counsel for Rivers State is for them all to drop their weapons and form a brotherly relationship, so that their unity can bring about the growth of that state called Rivers State. If they are fighting one another, there will be no rapid growth. So I’m asking them, those with bitterness, throw away the bitterness,” Aba said.

The cleric’s words came as a timely intervention in the escalating tensions in Rivers State, where Governor Fubara and his deputy, Prof Ngozi Odu, are facing an impeachment threat over alleged gross misconduct.

The crisis has sparked concerns about the stability and progress of the state, with many calling for calm and restraint.

The Prelate’s remarks were laced with wisdom and conviction, as he urged Wike to prioritise the state’s interests over personal ambitions. “The current Governor of Rivers State is the one who has a mandate,” he said. “Let everybody join hands with him and govern that place successfully. Everybody has their own season. If we are talking about Wike coming to pollute the land, let Wike make a choice. Either to be at the federal or to come to Rivers State, so that in turn, maybe Fubara can go to the federal. If that is what Wike wants, so be it. He can’t be here and there. Enough is enough,” Aba stressed further

His words of caution were not limited to the Rivers State crisis. He also took a swipe at politicians who seek to derail the progress of their colleagues for personal interests.

“Let all those politicians who are trying to derail this transition, let them go to their beds and sleep with their wives and leave Nigerians to enjoy the expected dividend of democracy. If they persist in their evil deeds, they will face divine judgment – neither the gods of the land nor God himself will forgive them,” the cleric added.

In a separate remark, Aba praised the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, for his good governance, saying the state is a centre of excellence.

Regarding the Lagos State Governor’s signing of the budget appropriation bill, the Prelate expressed confidence in the leadership of Lagos State Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, noting, “I have every confidence in his leadership.”

Aba praised the governor’s track record of delivery and expressed optimism that the dividends of democracy will continue to flow abundantly in the state

“Lagos has consistently set a high standard for governance, and I’m optimistic that the dividends of democracy will continue to flow abundantly. Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has a proven track record of delivery, and I trust that he will continue to excel. Let’s give him the latitude to govern and focus on the bigger picture, rather than getting bogged down in minor issues,” he said.

“Let us allow him. There are things we must look into, not this majoring of minor things,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to allow their leaders to deliver without undue criticism.

“We should be able to encourage those who are currently our leaders so that they can do well, not to begin to puncture them here and there anyhow. And if you want to criticize, criticize creditably well, not just because you have personal interests and you want to derail the transition. It does not happen that way,” he said.

The cleric’s intervention has been welcomed by many, who see it as a call to sanity in the face of escalating tensions in Rivers State. As the state navigates this challenging period, it remains to be seen whether Wike and Fubara will heed the cleric’s call and work together for the greater good.