PR Firm Unveils New Integrated MarComms Platform for CEOs

Brand Cove PR, a marketing communications technology company, has unveiled its latest innovation: a unified tech platform. Engineered to simplify marketing for the modern CEO, the platform includes AI Marketing Analytics and a marketplace for the ‘Core Six’ creative roles.”

Currently in the development and beta-testing phase, the AI Marketing Analytics will enable business owners to input their data to receive an instant, trend-aligned analysis. The AI provides actionable feedback on how to improve marketing outcomes within its specific means. The curated marketplace will help vet and hire creative talent in the ‘Core Six’ roles essential for growth: Social Media Managers, Graphic Designers, Web Designers, Sales Reps, Customer Service Reps, and Creative Assistants.

The unveiling also repositions Brand Cove PR as a tech-first powerhouse.

To celebrate this evolution, founder Chidera Anidiobi recently hosted an intimate Creative CEO Roundtable, bringing together business leaders and content creators to blueprint their growth strategies for the new year. Anchored by a hands-on vision-boarding session, the DIY-style gathering enabled seven selected participants to map out their 2026 goals while networking.

“We aren’t just giving people a tool and walking away,” Anidiobi explains. “We are building a community where creativity meets data. We want to empower CEOs to lead with clarity.”

Since 2024, Brand Cove PR has operated as a “hidden gem” in the industry, generating millions in revenue entirely through word-of-mouth. While the firm has become a go-to for small businesses, its reach has expanded into high-stakes sectors, including FMCG, Startups, Fashion and Lifestyle, Solar Energy, and Agrotech, where the company acts as a fractional marketing and comms department.

“We’ve seen that whether you’re a startup or a growing FMCG brand, the challenge is the same: you need a high-level strategy that actually fits your budget, and you need reliable people to execute it,” says Chidera Anidiobi, who brings six years of cross-industry experience to the table. “We’re building the solution that does both.”