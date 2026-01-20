PDP Embarks on Grassroots Mobilisation, Receives Defectors in Kogi

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kogi State chapter, disclosed that it has embarked on serious grassroots mobilisation and stakeholders engagement, expressed optimism that feelers prove that PDP will return to Lugard House in 2027.

The state Chairman of the party, Mohammed Gambo, who made this known in a chat with journalists in Lokoja yesterday, said that his strategy is going back to the people.

“Our party abhors godfatherism that has long undermined the party’s operations. We want the people to take charge of their own lives. Internal democracy has returned to the party. We will no longer do things as we did in the past.

“We are already seeing a mass movement to our party. We have met with several members who left for the APC and ADC. In the coming days, we will be receiving over 200 returning and new members.

“Let me repeat it. Time is up for the APC. They should write their handover notes. Kogi people want the PDP back.”

“They said our years in government were rewarding, and that they can’t wait any longer. Enough is enough. 2027 is the PDP’s turn. Let Kogi APC pack and go,” he stated.

Gambo explained that “life is a curve; you go from the bottom to the apex and back down again. We started from zero in 1998; ruled for 16 years, and then began a descent. We have reached the bottom of the valley, and now we are heading back up. This is a rebirth process. We have analysed our mistakes and successes. I’m very proud that with the outcome, result thus far, we have renounced.

“We have both ‘qualitative’ and ‘quantitative’ voices in the party. While the qualitative voices (the elite) are important, democracy is a game of numbers. We are balancing these while repositioning to reclaim power in 2027 by returning power to the women and youths.”