NUPRC Eulogises Ex-PENGASSAN Leader on 20th Remembrance

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has said stands in solidarity with the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) on the commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the passing of its former President, Uche Marcus, who died in a Sosoliso plane crash on December 10, 2005.

The NUPRC noted that Okoro remains the only person to have been president of both PENGASSAN and the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), a testament to his sterling leadership qualities.

The commission praised the late unionist for his doggedness and dedication to the plight of Nigerian oil workers so much so that PENGASSAN christened its national headquarters U.M Okoro House.

The NUPRC, in honour of the deceased, seized the opportunity to restate its commitment to staff welfare and development.

While commiserating with the family of the deceased unionist, the NUPRC prayed that God Almighty continues to strengthen the wife and children he left behind.

