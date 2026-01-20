NJC Appoints 35 Judges, Elevates Oyewole

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has approved the appointment of 35 Judges for courts across Nigeria, and recommended the elevation of Hon. Justice Joseph Oyewole of the Court of Appeal to the Supreme Court.

The decisions were taken at the NJC’s 110th meeting held on January 13, 2026, under the chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, GCON.

In a statement issued by the Council’s Deputy Director of Information, Kemi Babalola-Ogedengbe, the NJC said Justice Oyewole, who currently heads the Enugu Division of the Court of Appeal, was found suitable for elevation to the Apex Court.

The Council also approved 27 candidates for appointment as Judges of various State High Courts, covering Borno, Plateau, Ekiti, Niger, Delta, Benue and Taraba State, as part of efforts to strengthen judicial capacity nationwide.

According to the statement, six judges were recommended for Borno State, six for Plateau, five for Ekiti, four for Delta, four for Niger, and one each for Benue and Taraba State High Courts.

The NJC further recommended the appointment of six Kadis to Sharia Courts of Appeal in Niger, Taraba and Katsina State, as well as two Judges to the Delta State Customary Court of Appeal.

It said all recommendations followed a rigorous screening process that included public complaints, interviews by a seven-member Committee, and strict compliance with the 2023 Revised NJC Guidelines and Procedural Rules for the Appointment of Judicial Officers.