New Horizons  Empowers  Almajiris with Technical Skills

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The Managing Director a tech hub, New Horizons Nigeria (NHN), Tim Akano, has warned on the imminent danger of not addressing the menace of street beggars, popularly known as almajiris, unveiling an initiative aimed at equipping them with technical skills.

Akano hinted that an estimated 15 million almajiris in the country, with a population growth rate of around three per cent annually, constituted a potent challenge, adding that “if we do not solve this problem as a country, we are sitting on a time bomb.”

He disclosed that his firm had begun the process of removing them from the streets with an initiative aimed at equipping them with technical skills.

Akano said it was one problem he seeks to help society solve.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja at the launch of a N50 million initiative aimed at transforming 20 almajiri children into technically skilled computer technicians in the next 90 days, he said the “Almajiri-to-Tech programme,” will provide beneficiaries with full training, with meals, clothing, tools, and logistics inclusive support, making it fully funded by the firm.

According to him, the programme represents a new journey in the history of Nigeria by retaining the original purpose of the almajiri education system, which he described as “children sent out to seek knowledge.”

He said: “The word almajiri comes from an Arabic term meaning emigrant and seeker of knowledge. Historically, children were sent to learn morals, responsibility, and skills to add value to society.”

He also noted that it was the coming of the British that disrupted this system and forced the children to the streets to seek for survival, which he noted, has remained till date.

Akano warned of the imminent danger if the menace is not eradicated.

According to him, the programme focuses on hands-on technical skills rather than theory, adding that trainees will learn to repair mobile phones, laptops, television, and radio sets, standing fans, and other electronic devices, as well as build inverter batteries using recycled electronic waste.

He assured the people that the beneficiaries are to be taught purely technical skills and that it will not in any way disrupt or stop their Islamic education.

“We are not teaching theory. We are teaching practical skills you can use to earn a living,” Akano said, stressing that the programme will not interfere with the participants’ Quranic education.

“We are still going to allow you within the period of learning. Your learning computer here is not stopping your Quranic education.

“You still have time within our space here. Whenever you want to go and pray, you can pray, then come back to class,” he emphasised.

He added that participants will also receive daily meals, water, T-shirts identifying them as technicians-in-training, and access to all necessary tools and equipment throughout the 90-day programme.

Akano said the initiative is part of a larger mission by New Horizons Nigeria, which has spent the past 21 years training about 100,000 Nigerians annually on IT and related skills.

He said this programme aims to “take human genius off the streets and convert it into human capital, enabling these youths to contribute meaningfully to the economy.”

In his words: “equipping Almajiris with skills could add 15 million people to Nigeria’s workforce and potentially increase the country’s GDP by as much as $20 billion,

Akano stressed that the initiative was designed to inspire other organisations and government agencies to replicate similar programmes across the country.

He called on both government, the private sector and well meaning individuals to key in and help reduce the number of amajiris on our streets.

One of the beneficiaries, Fatima Umar, was full of excitement and praise for the organisers, and promised to make maximum the use of the lifetime opportunity.