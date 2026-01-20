NDU Dept Inducts Pioneer Set into Building Institute 

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The Department of Building, Faculty of Environmental Sciences, Niger Delta University (NDU), in Bayelsa, at weekend inducted its pioneer set into the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB).

The ceremony which took place in the institution was themed: “Building the Future; Innovating, Integrating and Inspiring in the Construction Era”.

In his address, Acting Head of Department (HOD) Building, Dr Christopher Belonwu, described the occasion as a day of fulfilment, noting that the university was committed to raising competent ethical and industry-ready building professionals, who would contribute meaningfully to national development and global best practices in the built environment.

“As head of department, witnessing the induction of our graduates into the graduate cadre of the Nigerian Institute of Building, gives me joy. The department of building was officially kicked off in the 2019/2020 academic session with a clear vision.

“Like every worthwhile venture, the journey was not without challenges. We started with modest facilities, high expectations and an unshakable belief in what the department could become. Today, that belief has been validated.

“This induction ceremony marks the fruition of years of hard work, resilience and determination by our students who dared to dream, our lecturers who laboured tirelessly to impart knowledge and character, and the university management, whose support made this dream sustainable,” he stated.

On his part, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Allen Agih, described the occasion as important, having produced the first set of builders of the institution.

Represented by the Dean Faculty of Environmental Sciences, Prof. Sylvester Ebigbagha, he noted that the university was operating with global best practices, in line with the accreditation of the course.

In his remarks, Abimbola Kolade, President, NIOB, commended NDU for the training of the students and the knowledge gained as graduates inducted into the Nigerian Institute of Building.

Kolade, who was represented by Mr Ahmed Baba Ahmed, former Chairman, NIOB Bayelsa chapter, encouraged them to excel in the building profession, innovate, research, and upskill to progress.

Also, Akinola Bammeke, former National Publicity Secretary of NIOB, said that there are a lot of opportunities in the building industry, emphasising that achieving success requires effort and determination.