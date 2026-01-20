Musa: Terrorists Don’t Respect Peace Deals, It’s Counterproductive to National Security

• Says they exploit idea to regroup, launch further attacks

•Addressing security challenges in Plateau critical, COAS tells troops

Linus Aleke in Abuja and Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja





Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (retd.), has warned that terrorists and bandits never honour peace agreements, describing such engagements as deceptive and harmful to national security.

Speaking in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service, Musa said negotiations with terrorists were never part of the federal government’s non-kinetic strategies. He stressed that experience had shown that armed groups exploited peace deals to regroup and launch further attacks.

He stated, “Peace deals with terrorists are not one of our non-kinetic approaches. Terrorists do not respect peace agreements. It is often a camouflage. When they are seeking advantage, they pretend to accept peace, but once trust is established, they renege and return to violence.”

Musa expressed concern that some state and local governments, as well as local communities had continued to enter into negotiations with bandits, despite repeated warnings from the federal government.

According to him, such actions undermine coordinated efforts to end insecurity across the country.

The minister cited Katsina State as an example, stating that the authorities have been advised against pursuing peace deals with bandits.

“We told them not to go into peace agreements with bandits. They do not believe in peace deals; they lie and do not keep their word,” he said.

Musa urged state and local governments to immediately discontinue negotiations with terrorist groups, insisting that bandits lack the moral restraint to honour agreements.

He stated, “There is no truth in peace deals with bandits because they will not respect them. These are people who continue to kill innocent citizens even while claiming to be at peace.”

He lamented that such local arrangements complicat-ed federal operations, as security forces were sometimes restrained from acting against armed groups under the pretext that peace agreements were in place, even as attacks persisted.

Musa said, “The peace deals entered into by some communities and state governments are frustrating our efforts at the federal level. On one hand, we are told not to engage the bandits because of an agreement, yet they continue to terrorise and kill people.”

While acknowledging the limitations of federal authority in a democratic system, Musa said the government would continue to engage with state and local authorities to discourage negotiations with terrorists.

He stated, “This is a democracy, not a military regime where unilateral decisions can be imposed. However, we will continue to dialogue with state and local governments to ensure a unified and effective approach to tackling terrorism and banditry.”

He reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to restoring peace and security across the country through coordinated and sustained efforts.

Addressing Security Challenges in Plateau State is Critical, COAS Reminds Troops

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Waidi Shaibu, underscored the strategic importance of addressing the security situation in Plateau State, describing the role of troops in the area as vital to Nigeria’s overall stability.

Shaibu made the remarks during an operational visit to Headquarters of 3 Division, Nigerian Army, Jos, where he addressed officers and soldiers deployed in the state.

Shaibu charged the troops to remain disciplined, committed and professional in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities, stressing that discipline remains the foundation of military professionalism.

He reminded them that service in the Nigerian Ar-my was voluntary and driven by the noble responsibility of defending the nation’s territorial integrity and safeguarding its citizens.

In a statement by Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Apollonia Anele, it was disclosed that the COAS received a comprehensive briefing from the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 3 Division, on the operational and welfare challenges facing the troops.

The statement said many of the critical issues raised had already been addressed.

Shaibu assured the troops that the army headquar-ters was providing the necessary combat enablers to ensure they were adequately equipped to carry out their duties effectively.

He reiterated that troop welfare remained a top priority.

“The welfare of our personnel is paramount. We will continue to create the enabling environment required for you to perform your duties efficiently,” the COAS said.

He urged younger soldiers to respect the chain of command and seek guidance from their superiors, stating that officers are entrusted with the responsibility of mentoring subordinates towards professional growth and successful military careers.

The COAS also emphasised the need for sustained physical fitness and mental alertness, explaining that deliberate measures have been put in place to adequately prepare troops for the demands of military operations.

Highlighting the role of leadership at all levels, Shaibu described Senior Non-Commissioned Officers as a critical link between officers and soldiers, and tasked them with providing effective middle-level leadership and guidance.

On ongoing operations in Plateau State, he acknowledged the peculiar nature of the security situation and assured troops that Operation ENDURING PEACE (OPEP) was being appropriately guided and supported to achieve its mandate.

He further encouraged personnel to channel concerns and grievances through the established chain of command, assuring them that such matters would receive prompt attention.

Army Commits to Troops’ Welfare, Dismisses Alleged Mutiny as False Alarm

Nigerian Army dismissed a viral publication alleging that soldiers were threatening mutiny over issues related to salaries and allowances, describing the report as entirely false and misleading.

According to the army hierarchy, the publication is deliberately sensational and aimed at undermining public confidence in the military as well as threatening national security.

Reacting to the claims, Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Apollonia Anele, stated that there had been no instance or threat of mutiny within the Nigerian Army.

Anele emphasised that such allegations ran contrary to the core values of the institution.

She said, “Mutiny is a grave offence under military law and is alien to the ethos, discipline and professionalism of Nigerian Army personnel. Our troops remain loyal to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.”

Anele stated that the report was based solely on anonymous and unverifiable claims circulated through unofficial channels.

She stressed that such narratives did not reflect the views, conduct or disposition of officers and soldiers trained to address grievances through established military procedures rather than public platforms.

Clarifying misconceptions about military remuneration, the army explained that promotion increments constituted only one aspect of soldiers’ earnings.

Military pay, she said, comprised consolidated salaries, rank-based allowances, operational allowances, field and hardship allowances, as well as other entitlements that vary according to deployment, qualifications and responsibilities.

Ododo, COAS Unveil Two Drones in Kogi

Kogi State Government again stated its commitment to protecting life and property, as it unveiled security drones procured by the present administration to strengthen the security apparatus in the state. Governor Usman Ododo disclosed this at the unveiling of two drones at 12th Brigade, Nigerian Army, Maigumeri Barracks, in Lokoja, yesterday.

Ododo explained that the gathering was strategic, deliberate, and deeply connected to his governing philosophy of firm leadership, territorial control, and zero tolerance for criminality. He pointed out that unveiling of the drones was a clear statement of the administration’s resolve that the safety of every Kogite remained a top priority.

The governor stated, “These drones have advanced surveillance, monitoring, and response capabilities. They can operate in difficult terrains, penetrate forested hideouts, support real-time intelligence gathering, and, where necessary, enable precision-led operations against terrorists and bandits.

“They provide early detection of suspicious movements, improve coordination between security agencies, and allow faster, intelligence-driven deployment of forces. This investment marks a major step forward in strengthening our security architecture and ensuring that criminals have no hiding place in Kogi State.

“Let me be very clear here: this administration will not submit to criminality. We have said it before, and we will say it again today, Kogi State will not negotiate with criminals. We will not surrender our communi-ties.”

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Waheed Shaibu, in his remarks, stated that the procurement of the drones by the Kogi State government was an effort to assist the military to fight insecurity in the state.

Shaibu commended the governor for his warm reception and confidence reposed in the Nigeria Army and other security agencies across the state. He said this demonstrated the renewed commitment of the federal government to addressing the issue of security and protecting the lives and property of the people of Kogi State.

The COAS, who was represented by Chief of Transformation and Innovation, Army Headquarters, Major-General S.O. Abai, added that the occasion demonstrated the state’s readiness to support professionalism in boosting capability of Nigerian Army.

Meanwhile, Commander, 12 Brigade, Brigadier-General Kasim Sidi, disclosed that personnel of the brigade had continued to uphold the core values of the Nigerian Army while ensuring the safety and stability of Kogi State and other places in its area of responsibility.

Sidi lauded gallant troops of the 12 Bri-gade, Lokoja, who had shown resilience while con-ducting several daring military operations against bandits, kidnappers, and other criminal elements hi-bernating in Kogi State.