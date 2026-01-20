Morocco’s King Mohammed VI accepts invitation to join US-led Peace Board

King Mohammed VI of Morocco has accepted an invitation from President Donald Trump to become a founding member of the US-led Board of Peace (BOP) that he intends to launch, Morocco’s foreign ministry announced on Monday.

The initiative aims at “contributing to peace efforts in the Middle East and adopting a new approach to resolving conflicts worldwide.”

The Board is reserved for a restricted group of internationally recognized leaders committed to a secure and prosperous future for coming generations.

“Morocco welcomes the second phase of Trump’s comprehensive peace plan, as well as the official creation of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, which will serve as a temporary transitional body.

“Welcoming the commitment and vision of President Donald Trump for promoting peace, His Majesty the King has accepted this invitation. In this context, Morocco will ratify the founding charter of this Board.

“This invitation, reflects the recognition of the enlightened leadership of His Majesty the King, may God assist Him, and His stature as a key peace actor, and demonstrates the trust that the Sovereign enjoys with both the President of the United States and the international community,” the ministry stated.

The Peace Board will take the legal form of an international organization with the aim of promoting stability, restoring governance, and ensuring lasting peace in areas affected by or threatened with conflict.

Its mandate will be based on practical cooperation, effective action, and result-oriented partnerships. Participation in this Board is strictly by invitation from the President of the United States of America.

According to the ministry, Morocco welcomes the announcement of the launch of the second phase of President Trump’s comprehensive peace plan, as well as the official formation of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza as a temporary transitional body.

Under the enlightened leadership of King Mohammed VI, Morocco has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace in the Middle East.

This includes support for the establishment of a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, living side by side in peace with Israel..

In addition to Trump’s Board of Peace, other entities and advisers will be involved in executing US President Donald Trump’s vision for Gaza, such as the Office of the High Representative for Gaza and a Gaza executive board, as well as senior advisors joining the BoP.

Trump mentioned this board as far back as September 2025, when the peace deal was coming into view. Following the deal’s commencement on October 13, the UN also adopted a resolution endorsing the US-backed Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict.