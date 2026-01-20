Lagos CJ Frees 18 Inmates in Decongestion Exercise

Stories by Steve Aya

In a bid to ease overcrowding in correctional facilities across Lagos State, the Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Kazeem Alogba, presided over a special court session recently at the Ogba Magistrates’ Court, where 18 inmates were released as part of the ongoing decongestion exercise.

The exercise, organised by the Lagos State Judiciary in collaboration with the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), saw eligible beneficiaries drawn from custodial centres including the Borstal Home, Adigbe, female correctional centres, and medium and maximum security facilities Statewide.

Justice Alogba urged those released to embrace the opportunity for rehabilitation and lawful living, warning that “this is an opportunity for you to change, because you will not be this lucky next time if you commit another offence”.

Among the 18 freed were four women and 14 men, many of whom had been held for extended periods. Some told the court of the mistakes they had made, including misuse of entrusted funds, theft, and other offences, and pleaded for leniency and a second chance.

In addition to the release of inmates, Justice Alogba ordered the deportation of two Chadian nationals, Musa Abubakar and Yusuf Aliu, directing that they be handed over to the Lagos State Controller of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) for immediate repatriation, citing the nature of their offences.

Abubakar, one of the two, admitted to being in custody since 2018 without trial, and acknowledged robbing his victim with a knife. Despite stating that he had relatives in Lagos, the Chief Judge insisted on his deportation order.

The release comes amid concerns over severe overcrowding in the State’s facilities, where more than 8,000 inmates are housed despite a capacity of under 4,000, according to the Lagos State NCoS Controller.

Justice Alogba’s latest move underscores ongoing efforts by the Judiciary to address systemic congestion in detention centres, a challenge that has persisted in the nation’s judicial and correctional system.