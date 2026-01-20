KAGOTE Pushes for Improved Educational Standard in Ogoni

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

A socio-cultural organisation of Ogoni people comprising Khana, Gokana, Tai and Eleme local government areas of Rivers state (KAGOTE), has reiterated commitment to reposition the educational sector in Ogoniland, thereby ensuring quality education to all the indigenes of the area.

Consequently, the group has set up a committee to immediately create a standard by taking inventory of all the primary schools in Ogoniland and the population of students for proper documentation and accountability.

The move was disclosed by the new President-General of KAGOTE, and Chief Executive Officer of Giolee Global Resources Limited, Chief Lesi Maol, shortly after a keenly contested election of the organisation at the weekend.

The election took place during the organisation’s congress held in Gwara in Khana LGA, after the expiration of the tenure of the former President, Hon Emmah Deeyah-led executive council who is now the BoT chairman of HYPREP.

Other elected members of the organisation are: Mr Baride Gwezia, 1st Vice President (Tai), Rear Admiral Nicolas Bakpo, 2nd Vice President (Khana) and Osaroepie Nana, 3rd Vice President (Eleme).

Also elected were Chief Oboba Obaa, Secretary, Eric Nwibani, Treasurer, HRH Kadilo Kabari, Welfare Officer, Jacobson Nbina, Financial Secretary, Menele Nzidee, Publicity Secretary, and Aaron Mimi, Legal Adviser.

In his acceptance speech, Maol thanked KAGOTE for electing him and went on to set up a committee immediately to provide alternative teachers in secondary schools across Ogoniland.

He also set up a committee to review the current constitution of the organisation.

“The first committee is to take inventory of all the primary schools in Ogoniland and the population of all the students. We will liaise with the public sector and government to raise funds to improve our educational standard,” he promised.

Maol disclosed that a lot of mushroom organisations have been trying to speak on behalf of Ogoni. “But we want to show a direction and give leadership so that when KAGOTE speaks, the world will know that Ogoni people have spoken,” he said.

Other Ogoni leaders at the congress includes Senator Representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District, Senator Barry Mpigi, member Representing Khana/Gokana in the House of Representatives, Dum Dekor.

The Chairman of Tai LGA, Dr. Mbakpone Okpe served as the electoral chairman while his counterpart in Khana, Dr. Thomas Bariere served as a member of the electoral committee alongside Chairmen of Eleme and Gokana.