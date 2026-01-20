  • Tuesday, 20th January, 2026

Just In: 300 Level Student Commits Suicide in Niger

Breaking | 14 seconds ago

Laleye Dipo in Minna

A 300 level student of Computer Science at the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University Lapai in Niger State has committed suicide.

Kelvin Danlami was found hanging from the ceiling of his off campus hostel in Lapai town on Monday evening.

The deceased did not leave any suicide note.

The remains of Kelvin Danlami were removed and deposited at the General hospital morgue in Lapai.
.
The Public Relations Officer of the university Mr Baba Akote confirmed the incident but did not give details.

Akote said, “We are meeting soon and we will release an official statement after the meeting.”

The Secretary General of the Student Union Government SUG Mr Aliyu Abubakar also confirmed the incident describing it as “a sad and painful loss.”

“On behalf of the entire student community of IBB University, Lapai, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, relatives, friends, the Department of Computer Science, and all students of the University over this great and painful loss,” Aliyu Abubakar said.

He continued in a statement that “Kelvin’s demise is indeed a tragic and irreplaceable loss, not only to his immediate family but also to his department and the entire University community.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.