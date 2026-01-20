Just In: 300 Level Student Commits Suicide in Niger

Laleye Dipo in Minna

A 300 level student of Computer Science at the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University Lapai in Niger State has committed suicide.

Kelvin Danlami was found hanging from the ceiling of his off campus hostel in Lapai town on Monday evening.

The deceased did not leave any suicide note.

The remains of Kelvin Danlami were removed and deposited at the General hospital morgue in Lapai.

The Public Relations Officer of the university Mr Baba Akote confirmed the incident but did not give details.

Akote said, “We are meeting soon and we will release an official statement after the meeting.”

The Secretary General of the Student Union Government SUG Mr Aliyu Abubakar also confirmed the incident describing it as “a sad and painful loss.”

“On behalf of the entire student community of IBB University, Lapai, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, relatives, friends, the Department of Computer Science, and all students of the University over this great and painful loss,” Aliyu Abubakar said.

He continued in a statement that “Kelvin’s demise is indeed a tragic and irreplaceable loss, not only to his immediate family but also to his department and the entire University community.”